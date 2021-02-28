Local McDonald’s owner/operator Thomas Nichols and his team donated crispy chicken sandwiches to COVID-19 front-line workers at Mercy Hospital Joplin, ensuring that they would be among the first in the area to try the new sandwiches.
“We know how hard our health care professionals in our community have worked for almost a year now to keep our community safe from the COVID-19 virus, and it’s been quite the battle for them,” Nichols said in a statement. “I want them to know how much their local McDonald’s is thankful for all they have done and will continue to do.”
Nichols and his team delivered the sandwiches to staff working in the regional hospital's emergency room, intensive care unit, medical surgical floors and behavioral health unit — all of whom have been caring for COVID-19 patients. Staff working in the COVID-19 vaccine clinic also received sandwiches.
