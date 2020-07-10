Some spare change and a side of McDonald’s fries can really make a difference for a local charity organization that provides a home for families of seriously ill children and expectant mothers.
McDonald’s restaurants in the Joplin area are launching a third year of “Penny for a Pound of Fries” fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States on Monday, which is National French Fry Day. Customers can buy any size fry at an area McDonald's, and the restaurant will donate one penny per pound of fries purchased year-round to the local house.
Shirley Hylton, Ronald McDonald House of the Four States program coordinator, said a simple trip at the drive-thru can have a huge effect on someone's life with this fundraiser.
“These families are going through a difficult time with a sick child in the hospital,” she said.
Because of COVID-19, the local Ronald McDonald House has been serving clients from a distance rather than at its location, where the nonprofit has provided gas cards, taxi rides, food gift cards to restaurants, and microwaveable meals and snacks to families at the hospitals.
“We’re looking for alternative ways to help, so we’re still serving families,” said Hylton. “It’s just different than what we’ve done in the past. We take it day by day and do what we can for the needs that the families have because we still want to help them when they have a sick child in the hospital.”
Since the fry fundraiser’s inception in 2018, local McDonald’s restaurants have raised more than $40,000 for the local charity, according to a press release.
“This is one of my favorite RMHC fundraisers,” said Alex Maffei, local McDonald’s owner/operator, in a statement. “People already love our world-famous fries, but they seem to taste a little better when you know your purchase is benefiting families in our community.”
Hylton said it’s a huge fundraiser for the organization because it is 100% privately funded.
"It’s just based on the quantity of fries sold, and I believe they give us a check at the end of the year,” said Hylton. “The donations help keep the house open and operating.”
Other ways to contribute
In addition to Penny for a Pound of Fries, local McDonald’s restaurants give back through the Penny Per Happy Meal initiative; collection boxes that allow patrons to donate extra cash or change; and the Round Up for RMHC program, where customers can round up their bills to the nearest dollar and donate the difference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.