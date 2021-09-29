Local McDonald's restaurants have selected eight teachers for their second annual Outstanding Educators Awards, which honor educators who exhibit dedication to their students and contribute to the improvement of education.
Winners will each receive a $100 Visa gift card to use toward their classroom, a coffee mug, certificates and McDonald’s coupons to provide to parents with outstanding students throughout the year. Local McDonald’s restaurants this year added one educator to be awarded $1,000 Visa gift card as well.
The winner of the $1,000 McDonald's Outstanding Educator Award is Heather Van Otterloo, of South Middle School in Joplin.
Winners of the $100 McDonald's Outstanding Educator Awards are Karissa Sparlin, of Fairview Elementary School in Carthage; Cassi Stinnett, of Lower Elementary School in Grove, Oklahoma; Dana Daugharthy, of Iola High School in Iola, Kansas; Ashlie Smoke, of Jay Elementary School in Jay, Oklahoma; Roxcee McCully, of Soaring Heights Elementary School in Joplin; Scotty Ann Wagner, of Lamar East Primary School in Lamar; and Larry Dowell, of George Washington Carver Elementary School in Neosho.
“Our local educators are the definition of perseverance and loyalty. They show up and give their all day after day to make sure our students thrive,” said Phil Close, a local McDonald's owner and operator, in a statement. “We’re excited to recognize those who go above and beyond for our students through the Outstanding Educator Awards.”
Close partnered with other area McDonald’s operators including Alex Maffei, Glen Nichols, Thomas Nichols, and Shane Campbell for the awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.