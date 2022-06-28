MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Seventeen adult regal fritillary butterflies spread their orange wings and took flight earlier this month over Linden’s Prairie as part of a project between the Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri State University to maintain and restore the vulnerable species.
Regal fritillary, with the scientific name Speyeria idalia, is a state species of conservation concern that is dwindling and vulnerable to local extinction due to habitat loss, restricted range, widespread declines and other factors, according to the department.
Steve Buback, a natural history biologist with the department, said the species initially was petitioned to be listed under the Endangered Species Act in 1989 and petitioned again in 2013. Since then, the Missouri Department of Conservation has been collecting data on where the regal fritillaries are still located throughout the state.
“Of the 106 old locations for the species, we found them at about 70, which was pretty good,” Buback said. “At each of those sites, we developed population estimates to figure out not only where the species still occurred but how it was doing. We’d walk a set distance and count the number of fritillaries we saw along each transect and use that to develop population estimates. After that, we were looking at the life history of the species and some of the weak points that might be in its life cycle.”
Linden’s Prairie near Mount Vernon, protected by the Missouri Prairie Foundation, is the regal fritillaries’ new home. It has over 190 native plant species including violets — the caterpillars’ food of choice. Adults are attracted to native flowers, such as butterfly weed, common milkweed and pale purple coneflower. Female regal fritillaries also require nectar for the whole summer.
“The Missouri Prairie Foundation’s Linden’s Prairie is a fantastically diverse and beautiful, original, unplowed prairie. Over its 171 acres, there are abundant prairie violets, which will serve as host plants for the regal fritillary caterpillars,” said Carol Davit, the foundation’s executive director. “Large populations of numerous prairie species like the regal that were once more common in Missouri are now rare due to the loss of prairie habitat in our state over the past 200 years. Linden’s Prairie and the foundation’s 29 other properties across the state provide habitat for many species of conservation concern like the regal, protected for the benefit of present and future Missourians.”
Chris Barnhart, a professor emeritus of biology at Missouri State University in Springfield, and his wife, Debra, have been assisting with the project and released the 17 regal fritillary butterflies this month.
“What we’re trying to do with this project is work out methods, so that we can make some, put them on a prairie and get them started again, if they do die out,” he said. “It also helps us understand what their overwintering requirements are.”
Buback said they’ve been able to release about 3,000 caterpillars back into Missouri prairies throughout the two-year project to help kick-start the population. The team had identified prairies that originally had regal fritillaries but no longer did and where populations remained too low for detection, and started there. Release sites include La Petite Gemme Prairie in Polk County and Diamond Grove Prairie Conservation Area in Newton County.
“We’ll go back in the middle of June to each of those sites to assess if we see adults flying around, which is how we’ll measure success,” Buback said.
While monarch butterflies stick to fields and meadows, regal fritillaries are restricted to tallgrass prairies. Regal fritillaries feature orange and black colors and are sometimes confused for monarch butterflies, their distant cousins.
“They’re called the greater fritillaries, and it’s a really interesting group of butterflies,” Barnhart said. “They’re located in the Northern Hemisphere. In the United States, I believe we have 16 species of Speyeria, and in Missouri, we have three. We raise the great spangled fritillary every year for the butterfly house in Springfield. Those are easy.
“The other two species of fritillary in Missouri are both considered threatened,” he added. “In fact, one of them isn’t even in Missouri anymore. Then there’s the regal, which is not an uncommon butterfly as long as you’re in the right habitat. In this case, it’s the habitat that has become endangered.”
Once covering nearly one-third of America, prairies have become rare and is one of the most endangered ecosystems in the world. Barnhart said Missouri is one of the best places to see prairie, but it’s scattered in small pieces.
“The regals stay here year-round, and if you lose them in a patch of prairie, they may not come back for decades, if at all,” Barnhart said.
Since 2014, the Missouri Prairie Foundation has protected more acres of original, unplowed prairie than any other Missouri conservation agency or group in that time period, Davit previously told the Globe. The foundation has protected more than 5,000 acres of prairie and owns more than 4,300 acres of prairie in 30 tracts around the state.
Life cycle
Regal fritillaries only have the opportunity to reproduce once a year, which may also contribute to its rapid decline, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. It takes roughly about a month for a regal fritillary butterfly to mature, but other species like the monarch can go from an egg to a chrysalis in just two weeks, Barnhart said.
“Most butterflies will overwinter as an egg or a pupa, which are pretty stable ways to overwinter, but fritillaries overwinter as caterpillars, and we think that there’s significant mortality during the winter,” Buback said. “We worked with Dr. Barnhart to find out ways to quantify this, what they needed over the winter and if we could manipulate our habitats to better provide that necessary environment.”
Last August, during mating season, groups collected adult regal fritillary butterflies from five prairies to foster genetic diversity. They were raised at Temple Hall on the Missouri State University campus, where they laid their eggs. After hatching in September, the caterpillars hibernated in incubators over the winter.
The caterpillars were placed in incubators running at a temperature just above freezing. Barnhart said it was a delicate process overwintering the caterpillars, but it was a success.
“We kept them for about a month and kept them individually in little houses made of white paper bags,” he said. “We fed them every day, collected their eggs and counted them. Then, the eggs hatched in the fall, and the little caterpillars don’t feed. We put most of them away for the winter and kept them at controlled temperature and humidity, which is a little tricky. This is one of the things we worked out is how to overwinter the caterpillars. They can do it on their own on the prairie, but when you bring them inside, it’s different.”
Buback said Barnhart’s research on the reproductive cycle of the species has been beneficial.
“We’ve been learning a lot about the species with the work that he has done, and one of the things we found was that the overwintering humidity seems to be more important than temperature,” he said. “The caterpillars can survive pretty cold temperatures but can easily dehydrate over winter, which leaves us to speculate that winter snowpack may be an important contributing factor to maintaining this species on a landscape. Unfortunately, it’s one thing that’s entirely out of our power.”
Males begin emerging from pupation in early summer with females coming a few days later. Then the reproductive cycle begins again for the females, who don’t lay their eggs until late summer or early fall, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
“We don’t really know what the likelihood of success is with the project, but we’ll find out here in a couple of weeks when we go out and start surveying adult populations at the release sites,” Buback said. “We want to see if this is a practical and feasible way of maintaining this species, if our normal prairie management isn’t doing what’s necessary for the species.”
The department plans to continue surveying the regal fritillary release sites over the next few years to monitor their populations and to see if the reintroduction process is advantageous to the species.
“If the butterflies do manage to survive this year, it’s pretty important for us to see if they stick around for three years or five years,” Buback said.
