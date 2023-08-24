The Missouri Department of Conservation will host an introductory workshop to kayaks and canoes from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin.
The program is designed to help the first-time canoe and kayaker understand the basics. Officials will discuss the types of basic equipment needed to float Missouri’s rivers, lakes and streams safely.
Space is limited; register at mdc.mo.gov. All registrants must be 12 or older.
Details: 417-629-3434.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.