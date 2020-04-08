Missouri's first elk hunt in more than a century will take place this fall.
Details were announced Wednesday, with the application process opening May 1.
The Missouri Department of Conservation said it will issue five permits for a bull elk for the 2020 season. Four general permits will be for members of the public, one permit will be reserved for a qualifying area landowner.
MDC has set a nine-day archery season for Oct. 17-25 and a nine-day firearms season for Dec. 12-20. The five permits will be valid for both portions.
All permits will be assigned through a random-lottery drawing.
“The timing of the season was designed to come after the peak of elk breeding during late September and early October and to avoid the elk season coinciding with portions of the firearms deer season,” MDC elk and deer biologist Aaron Hildreth explained in a statement.
Eastern elk, now extinct, were once native to Missouri.
Lewis and Clark wrote about elk in Missouri during their journey from 1804-1806. Henry Rowe Schoolcraft, who wandered through the Ozarks for three months in the winter of 1818-1819, wrote of being disturbed at night by elk and deer and of regularly seeing either elk or evidence of them.
“This ridge appears to be a favorite for elk and bear, which have been frequently seen in our path,” he wrote when they were exploring the upper reaches of the North Fork River one November day in 1818.
Two days later, Schoolcraft and a companion stumbled upon elk antlers that he wrote were of a “most astonishing size, which I afterward hung up on a limb of a contiguous oak, to advertise to (the) future traveler that he had been preceded by human footsteps in his visit to Elkhorn Spring.”
Today, it’s called Topaz Spring, in Douglas County.
Missouri's elk were wiped out by unregulated hunting and habitat destruction in the later half of the 19th century.
MDC reintroduced about 100 Rocky Mountain Elk from Kentucky to the Missouri Ozarks in 2011-2013. Most were cows with some calves, along with immature bulls. The herd has grown to more than 200, and their range has expanded in recent years to cover portions of Shannon, Carter and Reynolds counties. The area consists of nearly 80 percent public land interspersed with tracts of private property.
Details
• MDC said it will require a $10 application fee for those applying for the general permits. Qualifying landowners will not be required to pay the $10 application fee when applying for the landowner permit. Those selected for each of the five permits must pay a $50 permit fee.
• MDC also will limit the lottery to one application per person, per year with a 10-year “sit-out” period for those drawn for a general permit before they may apply again. If selected for a landowner permit, qualifying landowners will not be required to wait 10 years before again applying for a landowner elk permit. Qualifying landowners may apply once each year for a general elk hunting permit and for a landowner elk permit but are eligible to receive only one permit annually.
• The landowner elk permit is limited to landowners with at least 20 acres within the “Landowner Elk Hunting Zone” of Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties. The landowner permit is nontransferable and may only be filled on the landowner’s property.
General permits can be used in Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties, except the refuge portion of Peck Ranch Conservation Area. General permits also are nontransferable.
• Allowed hunting methods for each season will be the same as for deer hunting.
• To apply for an elk permit, applicants must be Missouri residents at least 11 years of age by the first day of the hunt. Those selected to receive a permit must have their hunter-education certification or be exempt by age (born before Jan. 1, 1967) before they may purchase the permit. All applications must be completed online or at a local vendor.
The lottery will run May 1-31 online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through a permit vendor.
Qualifying landowners are required to submit their property information before applying through MDC’s Landowner Permit Application at mdc.mo.gov/landownerpermits.
Hildreth said in his statement: “Our plan was to offer a limited season for hunting elk in Missouri once the herd reached a minimum of 200 animals with an annual herd growth rate of at least 10 percent, and a herd ratio of at least one bull for every four cow elk,” Hildreth said in the statement. “Those goals have been met.”
Hildreth said MDC hopes to eventually reach a target population of 500 elk in the state and will use hunting to manage herd size and location.
