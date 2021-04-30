The Missouri Department of Conservation reported one additional case of chronic wasting disease in Southwest Missouri during the 2020-21 hunting season out of more than 15,300 deer samples examined. That case was in Stone County.
It confirmed a total of 44 new cases statewide and said the latest findings bring the total number of CWD cases in Missouri to 206, out of more than 152,300 samples collected since the first case of CWD was identified in the state's free-ranging herd in 2012.
Because of an outbreak of CWD in Northwest Arkansas, the state also has monitored deer in Southwest Missouri.
To date, there have been a total of eight cases in Stone and Taney counties. No cases have been found in other Southwest Missouri counties, including Jasper, Newton, Barton, Lawrence, Barry and McDonald counties.
"It looks to us like we are on the outer edge of how that disease spreads," said MDC Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Jasmine Batten. "If nothing else, a lot of this is luck."
Batten added: "We can't say with 100% certainty the disease isn't there (in Southwest Missouri). We can have a relatively good level of confidence that if the disease is there, it is at a very low level."
Of the 44 new cases statewide, two were found in Putnam County and one in Pulaski County, neither of which had cases before.
The sampling survey also found the following results: Adair, two: Franklin, five; Jefferson, five; Linn, six; Macon, five; Oregon, three; Polk, one; St Clair, one; and Ste Genevieve, 12. One confirmed case came from a deer in Ste. Genevieve County that was found exhibiting signs of CWD infection. The sick deer was observed by several people, and MDC was notified and shot the deer.
Batten also said that CWD first appeared in northeast Missouri, and while it has spread geographically, "We're not seeing large spikes in the percentage of deer that test positive over time."
She said management actions and hunting regulations have helped keep the disease from spiking and helped limit the spread.
According to MDC, it takes an average of 18-24 months from the time a deer is infected until it looks visibly sick. Deer can spread CWD before they look or act sick. In Missouri, most deer that test CWD-positive do not exhibit the disease.
Batten said in a statement: “We tested about 16,000 fewer deer last season compared to the 2019-2020 testing period. The lower number of deer tested this season was mostly due to MDC suspending our mandatory sampling requirements during the opening weekend due to concerns about human health and safety related to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Arkansas has reported 1,112 cases of CWD since it was first detected in an elk there in 2016. Newton County, Arkansas, has been the epicenter of the disease in that state, accounting for more than half of all cases.
CWD has been reported in 31 Arkansas elk and 1,081 deer.
Among the Arkansas counties bordering Southwest Missouri, CWD has been found in Benton County seven times; Carroll County, 124 times; Boone County, 169 times; and Marion County, eight times.
In January, Arkansas announced that a team of state and federal officials, led by the University of Georgia, would be researching CWD in the state and will be capturing, collaring and monitoring deer over a five-year period. The study will focus around Newton and Searcy counties, where the outbreak originated.
The goal of the study is to obtain a better understanding of how deer infected with CWD move across the landscape, survive and reproduce, relative to healthy deer, said Jenn Ballard, state wildlife veterinarian with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
"We are also assessing the density of our population," she added.
The hope is to use the information to develop strategies to mitigate the spread of the disease.
Ballard said much remains unknown about CWD in Arkansas, but they do know that around the epicenter as many as 1 in 5 deer may be infected. But she added that it "varies a lot over even small geographic areas."
