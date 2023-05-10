Forgive Emily Frankoski for repeatedly checking her weather app. The last time Me Like Bees was slated for a Connect2Culture-sponsored concert, a surprisingly strong rainstorm put things on hold.
That last concert was staged in a park with not much shelter. This time, as chances for thunderstorms Saturday linger on the horizon, organizers have the Cornell Complex as a plan B.
"Hopefully we'll get the kind of Joplin weather where it doesn't rain after reports that it will," said Frankoski, the executive director of Connect2Culture. "You never know. But that's an important asset of having this building. We'll have an indoor space."
The Leggett & Platt Green outdoor space at the Cornell Complex will host its first concert since the building opened in November. Alt-rock band Me Like Bees will perform alongside special guest The Science Of.
"The presentation of it is awesome, the way the grass moves up for a natural amphitheater," said Luke Sheafer, singer and guitarist for the band. "The Cornell Complex is a world-class facility, and to have that in Joplin is a major step up."
The green feature two lawn spaces, including an inner amphitheater lawn and an outer open lawn, both of which give the capacity to hold anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 for outdoor shows, including the Okee Dokee Brothers bluegrass band on June 3 and BritBeat Beatles Tribute on June 17.
For performers, it will feature a festival-quality covered stage with trussing for lighting and cover for artists. Concertgoers will be able to bring their own blankets or rent lawn chairs from the complex for use.
Familiar artists
Me Like Bees is a perfect band to christen the performance stage, Frankoski said.
"They are from this area, and they have a huge name elsewhere," she said. "We are just learning our new space, and they are good troubleshooters. They can help us figure out what works and what doesn't."
Part of the reason the Bees are good troubleshooters: They have played on many stages since forming in 2009, including some big ones across the country. A local favorite, the band released "Naked Trees" in 2011 as a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity in the wake of the tornado.
In 2013, they played at the House of Blues in Hollywood, where they won the Ernie Ball Battle of the Bands. They have also been featured in many of the Midwest's major music festivals and the Warped Tour.
Known for an energetic, danceable alt-rock sound paired with sharp songwriting and insightful lyrics, the band has earned acclaim from audiences and critics. Last year, it released its second full-length album, "Disco Two Step," which has gained national attention from “Entertainment Tonight,” Chorus.fm, Loudwire and New Noise Magazine.
In the gap between "Disco Two Step" and 2013's "The Ides," the band kept busy producing EPs, then going on a song-by-song basis on Spotify, where in 2019 it hit the million-streams mark.
The rest of 2023 for the Bees includes appearances with Ha Ha Tonka and Hembree. Sheafer said it is a lighter year of touring than band members are used to, but they are still scheduling dates for the rest of the year.
Saturday's show will feature a mix of old favorites and new selections, including songs from "Disco Two Step."
Growing greens
Connect2Culture has big plans for the outdoor space nestled between the complex and Memorial Hall.
Eventually the complex will rent seating similar to the Walton AMP in Rogers, Arkansas. Options include a standard lawn chair for the lower green and low-profile chairs for the back.
Frankoski said that plans include separate restrooms and a merchandise area.
"Eventually it would be nice to have a permanent structure for restrooms and concessions," Frankoski said. "We'll see how it goes. We'll be getting a feel for how people experience it."
