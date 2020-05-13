Orlando Bevilacqua has done everything in his power to make ends meet during the pandemic.
In the past two months, the owner and chef at WiseGuys Italian American Comfort Foods has prepared and served countless takeout and drive-thru orders, all while taking elaborate social distancing measures to protect his staff and customers. The pandemic hasn’t come without its trials, he said, but his restaurant has proved to be “dynamic enough to make things work.”
That was before he learned his meat costs would nearly double.
“The cost increase will probable affect us in about a week,” Bevilacqua said. “It’s really concerning. I’m not really sure what I’m going to do yet.”
The price increase is yet another blow to the restaurants that have been forced to eke their way through the restrictions required by the pandemic, the cost of meat has soared in response to ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in meatpacking plants across the country. Those increases are part of rising food prices in general, according to Associated Press reports.
Several U.S. meat production plants have been temporarily shuttered in recent weeks after hundreds of workers were sickened by the virus, leading to meat shortages. As of last week, U.S. beef and pork processing capacity was down 40% from last year, according to Jayson Lusk, head of the department of agricultural economics at Purdue University.
Some meatpacking plants are beginning to come back online. But until they’re back at full capacity, consumers will likely see some shortages and higher prices for beef and pork, Lusk said. Poultry production has also been affected, but to a lesser degree.
“They’re saying that they’ve had cases of coronavirus in the plants,” Bevilacqua said. “There aren’t enough people to process the meat. As a result, ground beef is up to $4.50 (per pound) from like $2.65. I can’t pass that (cost increase) on to the customers because it’ll be too high. Basically, what I’ll probably do is discontinue certain dishes. The ground beef is a obviously a big deal since we use a lot of it.”
Bevilacqua added that restaurants aren’t allowed to buy directly from farms and can only go through FDA-approved purveyors to purchase meat.
“I’m sure a lot of restaurants will have to eat it for a while until it gets to a point where they have to take out dishes completely or figure out an alternative,” Bevilacqua said. “What alternative? I have no idea.”
'Supply is getting tighter'
A shortage of workers at meatpacking plants has also led to a shortage in product, forcing some restaurants to seek out new sources. Mike Cloud, owner of Cloud’s Meats in Carthage, said he’s received a few frantic requests from restaurant owners in need of a last-minute supplier in recent days.
“We’ve been helping a few of the area restaurants we usually don’t sell to,” Cloud said. “We had one that had a Mother’s Day special, and they didn’t get enough tenderloin in. Then we had another guy at a barbecue place, kind of a competitor for us, and he couldn’t get any pork butts. So we helped him out with that.”
The meat shortage has forced Cloud’s Meats to limit the amount of meat people can purchase at a time.
“For example, we’re down to about 10 pounds (per person) with hamburger meat,” he said. "We’ve also had to adjust prices accordingly. So far, we haven’t run out. We might run out of one variety of burger or size, but not completely.”
Similar purchase limitations have been implemented at Cramer’s Rangeline Meats in Joplin, as well as Hatfield’s Meats in Neosho.
“Our supply is getting tighter as things move along,” said Norman Cramer, owner of Cramer’s. “All of the production at plants are operating at about 30% to 40% production than what they usually are. They can only do so much per hour. It’s all they can produce, and with everybody reopening all at once, it took all of the cushion out of the (supply).”
Cloud said his business has had to turn down a handful of families wanting to buy their meat in bulk. His hope is that the market will soon be back to normal once plants return to full operation.
“We didn’t want anyone to come in here and ask for 200 pounds of meat to fill their freezer up,” he said. “So I’ll tell them, ‘Well, if you wait, it’s going to be cheaper a little bit farther down the line.’ It will have to be. I mean, gas got cheap and meat got high. As you can see, gas is starting to ease back up again, and meat will eventually start to work its way down again.
"I keep thinking that when the plants go back online full board, they should be able to catch up really quick."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
