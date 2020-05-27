Just a day after Gov. Mike Parson announced he would move a proposal to expand Medicaid in the state from the November ballot to the Aug. 4 ballot, the statewide Healthcare for Missouri tour stopped in Joplin with its MARV.
What’s a MARV, you ask? It stands for Medicaid Ambulance Response Vehicle, and it was brought to town by supporters of the ballot initiative, which seeks to expand Medicaid to an estimated 230,000 low-income Missourians. Globe reporter Kimberly Barker and photographer Laurie Sisk stopped by the tour on Wednesday morning. They’ll have an update on the proposal and what people are saying about it.
Other stories you can expect to find at joplinglobe.com and in your paper tomorrow:
- The MINK League’s 2020 baseball season has officially been canceled because of the pandemic. Sports reporter Jared Porter will have the details.
- We’ll meet the next three high school seniors from our 2020 All-Area Academic Excellence Team. They represent Carl Junction and Joplin.
- The Joplin School District will continue its summer feeding program for children through June, but with the start of summer school on Monday, it will look a little different. Get the details on when and where you can pick up meals for your kids.
- Tuesday Morning has become the latest major retailer to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy since the pandemic began. The company also announced plans to close more than 200 stores over the summer. Will Joplin’s store be on that list?
