New Year's Eve was opening day for Flora Farms, 890 W. Harmony St. in Neosho. It's the first medical marijuana dispensary in Newton County and the Joplin area to open to customers.
Supplies were limited on pre-rolled joints in four different strains from partner CLOVR Cannabis. They also offered cannabis beverages and gummies. Other infused products are expected to be available in the following weeks.
Dispensaries in Missouri are opening two years after voters approved a constitutional amendment in November 2018 allowing for a program that is being overseen by the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
For more information, check out reporter Kimberly Barker's story at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's edition.
