NEOSHO, Mo. — Access Family Care Medical and Dental Clinics in Neosho received nearly half a million dollars in grant funding for additional coronavirus testing, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s office announced Friday.
A $497,914 grant was awarded to Ozark Tri County Healthcare Consortium, which operates as Access Family Care Medical and Dental Clinics. The clinics have locations in Joplin, Neosho, Anderson, Cassville, Aurora, Lamar and Carthage.
Blunt, who’s the co-chairman of the Senate Community Health Center Caucus, announced this week that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded nearly $12 million in coronavirus response grant funding to 29 Missouri health centers. The grants will cover testing expansion, personal protective equipment purchases and costs associated with other coronavirus-related response activities.
The funding was included in the Blunt-backed Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.
“Missouri’s health centers play a critical role in our efforts to defeat this virus and get our economy back on track,” Blunt said in a statement. “This funding will help providers expand testing capabilities, including walk-up and drive-thru testing, and purchase the equipment they need to better protect themselves.”
Steve Douglas, director of marketing and public relations for Access Family Care, said the grant will provide additional COVID-19 testing in its seven-county service area, including Jasper, Barton, Newton, McDonald, Barry and Lawrence counties. The center also sees patients from Vernon County.
“We provide general medical services and even deliver babies,” said Douglas. “Our obstetricians delivered several hundred babies in the last year. We provide dental services across Southwest Missouri, and we also do behavioral health.”
Douglas said applied for the grant in order to provide the best care possible to patients in rural areas who may not have medical insurance or who are at higher risk of developing more serious complications from COVID-19. Depending on demand, the goal is to use the funding over the next 12 months.
“We serve a lot of the population that has no place else to go,” said Douglas. “Our primary focus is on what’s considered the underserved population, so this would be people who are uninsured or underinsured and those on Medicaid or any kind of government assistance. We serve a population who is at-risk from what we’ve seen nationally with exposure to COVID-19 and a population that generally doesn’t have access to health care.”
The Access Family Care Clinic in Cassville has been conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing over the past few weeks, but availability is limited. The additional testing will allow better preparation in case there’s another surge of the coronavirus, said Douglas.
A portion of the funding will also provide personal protective equipment for staff, as well. Douglas said they hope to ramp up testing soon but couldn't give a timeline.
