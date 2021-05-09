The first graduation of a class of 131 doctors from the KCU Joplin medical school campus happened days ahead of the 10th anniversary of the EF5 tornado that tore through the city, killing 161 people.
The school and some of its students also have ties to that Sunday on May 22, 2011, that run much deeper than just a coincidence on a calendar.
There’s Dr. Cali Clark, who had just graduated from Joplin High School in 2011 in the same Leggett & Platt Athletic Center where she graduated Sunday.
She and her mother drove home through the storm hoping to survive another day.
“I remember my mom driving about 80 miles an hour down these back roads just trying to get home,” Clark said. “It was a terrifying day. We were driving south to go home basically in the path of the tornado, definitely a terrifying day, but 10 years later I’m happy to be standing here and to be graduating.”
And there was Dr. Michael Weaver, a 2010 graduate of Carthage High School who was living in Joplin in a home just east of the 15th Street Walmart in 2011.
He was home when the tornado struck.
“I remember after everything kind of cleared, going outside and seeing the damage,” Weaver said. “And the first thing on my mind was I’ve got a first aid kit, I’m going to go out and I’m going to help people. Then I got out and realized I don’t know anything, I’m worthless medically right now.”
Now both Clark and Weaver are serving their residencies in Joplin and hope to continue to practice in Joplin afterward.
Then there’s the KCU Joplin campus itself, which was built in the former component hospital that Mercy Hospital Joplin brought in to serve as a bridge between the tent hospital it worked in immediately after the tornado and the new hospital completed in 2015 at the intersection of Main Street and Interstate 44.
Studies showed that the component hospital was too expensive to remove once it was built, so Mercy donated the building and land to KCU. The first class of student doctors entered the building in 2017.
‘Pivot point’
Now in 2021, those 131 student doctors got to remove the “student” from their titles as they head off to residency training.
The inaugural commencement for the KCU’s Joplin campus, held Sunday at Missouri Southern’s Leggett & Platt Athletic Center, featured an array of speakers talking to a invitation-only crowd that was socially distanced and masked.
The center was filled to less than half capacity, and the graduates on the floor were spaced 6 feet apart in a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Michael Hahn, CEO of KCU, said his university has produced thousands of physicians from its campus in Kansas City.
And with this first graduating class from the Joplin campus, it is reaching out to more rural areas.
“We’ve been in the urban core of Kansas City since our university started 105 years ago, and we address a lot of the urban needs of our state though training students up there,” Hahn said. “This campus allows us to also better address the rural needs of the state and region. and part of that is through the close working relationship with the two hospital partners here, Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin. Without the two of them we would not be successful.”
Hahn said he compares KCU’s Joplin campus to “a phoenix rising from its mythical ashes.”
“Where the university sits right now was really in the shadow of St. John’s hospital that was destroyed by the tornado,” Hahn said. “We feel that it’s an important place for the community. For us, our commitment to Joplin is permanent, and on May 22, we will have a groundbreaking for our College of Dental Medicine right next to our medical school. Once we open the dental school, Joplin will be the smallest city in the United States that has a medical school and dental school.”
Faculty member Dr. Robert Tyler said the Joplin tornado was a “pivot point” for many people, including many involved in the development of KCU in Joplin.
“Everybody’s life changed and took a different direction after the tornado,” Tyler said. “Giving up the home you grew up in or losing the place where you worked or losing family members in the tornado, friends, realizing what the community went through.”
For Tyler, that pivot point meant returning to Joplin, where he had started his medical career.
“We were living in Colorado Springs and decided to move back to Joplin after the tornado to be with my parents and my wife’s parents,” Tyler said. “We’ve always been Joplin folks. This has always been home.”
Family tie
For Dr. Larry McIntire, a physician with Freeman Health System, Sunday’s graduation was a culmination of years of dreaming and pushing — and more.
McIntire’s granddaughter, Lauren Malinowski, was a member of the first graduating class at the medical school he started pushing for in 2008, and McIntire presented his granddaughter with her hood during the hooding ceremony.
“I was so very pleased and proud of her,” McIntire said. “We never expected that she would go into medicine, and she fooled all of us, she fooled me. She decided she wanted to go, and it just happened to correspond to the time we were opening a school.”
McIntire introduced the idea of building a medical school in Joplin to the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors in 2008.
The idea took time to get traction, and the tornado delayed it, but the tornado also ended up providing the school with a ready-made campus.
“We got a facility we would have never dreamed we could have,” McIntire said. “It’s twice as big as anything we had previously planned at less cost to us and the community. It’s very well appointed and clean and nice and spacious and student friendly. That was all built in when the architects did the work on it.”
Malinowski, from St. Louis, said she remembered her grandfather talking about building a medical school in Joplin from the time she was in middle school, but she never dreamed she’d graduate from the school he was talking about.
“At the time I had no interest in medicine,” she said. “It’s pretty cool. He’s been a huge support to me. I think he might be more excited about it than I am. Both his kids went into medicine, and so I’ll be the third generation.”
McIntire said he and the students appreciate the support they’ve received from the Joplin community, and he thinks this school will be a benefit for the community for decades to come.
“I think some of these doctors will go out and get their postgraduate training, their residencies, and come right back here because they’ve had such a good experience in Joplin,” he said.
