JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The city of Neosho could benefit from another round of Community Development Block Grant funding earmarked to prevent future flooding.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development has set a public meeting for 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at the Neosho Civic Center to discuss funding projects that would help limit damage caused by flooding in 2017. The meeting is one of five scheduled across the state; other locations are Van Buren, Doniphan, West Plains and Branson, according to a press release from the state.
Comments from the meetings will be used to set the department's plan for spending $41 million in CDBG grants intended to fund retention and mitigation projects in areas that have seen repeated flooding events since 2017. Neosho saw significant flooding in 2017 and 2019.
Those five meetings will play a role in the department's fiscal year 2020 action plan. They will also cover what types of projects the city could consider and will offer opportunity for members of the public to give their feedback and ask questions of state officials.
The meetings are separate from another grant that would provide money for property buyouts of flooding victims. The city of Neosho is expecting to hear that the CDBG grant has been approved and for how much.
Because city officials have been asked to attend a training session in February, it is presumed that the city will receive something from the grant, but no official confirmation has been received, said Rachel Holcomb, director of economic development for the city.
