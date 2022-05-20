Today in the Globe we looked into an upcoming election issue for Joplin voters in August.
The Joplin City Council on Friday held a special meeting to add language to a ballot issue voters will act on during the Aug. 2 election. The language clarified that increased tax revenues were to be used for the police and fire departments.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature stories about:
- The death of a teen in Webb City, whose family was resettled in the area after fleeing from Afghanistan.
- A membership drive for a library friends group.
- Preparations to nominate the East Town neighborhood for a historic designation.
We hope you have a good weekend.
