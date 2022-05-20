Firefighters

Levi Sack, driver-engineer with the Joplin Fire Department, attends to equipment chores Friday at the fire station on Main Street. Joplin voters in August will decide a property tax proposal that would benefit compensation for police officers and firefighters. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe we looked into an upcoming election issue for Joplin voters in August. 

The Joplin City Council on Friday held a special meeting to add language to a ballot issue voters will act on during the Aug. 2 election. The language clarified that increased tax revenues were to be used for the police and fire departments. 

  • The death of a teen in Webb City, whose family was resettled in the area after fleeing from Afghanistan. 
  • A membership drive for a library friends group.
  • Preparations to nominate the East Town neighborhood for a historic designation. 

