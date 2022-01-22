Discussion about the process to nominate the Broadway Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places is set for an upcoming public meeting.
Representatives of the consultant hired by the city and the Historic Preservation Commission to develop the nomination, Owen & Eastlake Ltd., will lead the meeting. It is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bookhouse Cinema, 714 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway. They will talk about the process involved.
Two phases of a survey of the East Town neighborhood were done in recent years to identify historic characteristics and structures. The survey was conducted in two phases because of the size of the neighborhood. The first phase encompassed about 50 blocks of property, or roughly 300 acres, north of Langston Hughes-Broadway. That is the area proposed as the Broadway District.
Boundaries of the Broadway District would be from Langston Hughes-Broadway to north of Hill Street and from east of Landreth Avenue to Division Avenue.
Before the city of Joplin was founded in 1873, early settlers such as John C. Cox established outposts in what became East Town. The current Langston Hughes-Broadway, which also is an original part of Route 66, was considered the Main Street of that town. It joined with the town of Murphysburg, which is now a neighborhood west of Main Street, to incorporate as the city of Joplin in 1873.
An original plat of what became East Town was filed in 1871. Cox added other plats in 1876 and 1895, according to the first phase of the study. That part of the survey documented 410 buildings within that area; all but three of the structures were single-family houses. Construction dates range from 1867 to 2017; many were built from 1880 through the 1920s.
The second phase of the survey focused on the area of East Town south of Broadway.
Residents and former residents brought photographs and told stories of the neighborhood’s past, which contributed to the survey. Oral histories were collected by representatives of the Post Art Library to preserve memories of the neighborhood in the library’s neighborhood records.
“East Town was a town of its own” with three grocery markets, service stations and bus service that took residents to other parts of Joplin for 35 cents a ride, former East Town resident Buddie Mitchell said when giving his oral history memories in 2019.
He grew up living in the neighborhood and met his wife, Quana Sue, there in the early 1960s when she worked at a beauty salon in East Town with his mother. Mitchell at the time was working at one of East Town’s businesses, a Dr. Pepper and 7-Up bottling company. He is one who eventually moved out of East Town but still resided in Joplin.
He described East Town as a place where caring neighbors helped each other during lean times whether it was lending a cup of sugar or providing babysitting. He said the neighborhood flourished through the 1960s.
“It started changing in the 1960s when they started tearing down houses for Urban Renewal and then the businesses said, ‘Why be here? There’s nobody here anymore,’” Mitchell said, referring to a population decrease.
The nomination of the proposed Broadway District is scheduled to be heard July 15 by the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, which can decide to advance it to the national register.
A second public meeting is to be held before the nomination is submitted. A date for it will be announced.
Information about the process can be obtained by contacting Tom Walters, a community planner with the city of Joplin, at 417-624-0820, ext. 1539.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.