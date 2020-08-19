Residents have an opportunity Thursday to talk with experts about the future of Ewert Park and Pool.
Those who want to give input and ask questions can stop by the park anytime between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. The park is at Seventh Street and Illinois Avenue. The meeting is being conducted in an open house format so people can come and go.
Representatives of Waters Edge Aquatic Design, of Lenexa, Kansas, will be at the meeting with displays about potential options for the pool. The firm was hired by the city to conduct the study.
Information will be available about the current features of the park and pool, and there will be discussion about ideas for water features for the pool or other recreational amenities for the park.
Water's Edge designed Schifferdecker Aquatic Park when that pool was rebuilt in 2013.
Additionally, a public survey is being taken about Ewert Pool. Residents can fill out a survey form at the meeting. The survey also can be completed by going to http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eh82xjifkd4xksty/start. City officials encourage all Joplin residents to fill out the survey. It will be available online until Thursday, Aug. 27.
The Ewert Park pool, which opened in 1925, was remodeled in 2003 to add water park features with larger deck space and a zero-entry main pool.
Joplin Parks and Recreation Director Paul Bloomberg said last year at a Joplin City Council meeting that the department has had difficulty hiring and retaining enough lifeguards each summer to staff the city's three pools. He suggested the study as a way to help determine whether Joplin needs three pools and whether Ewert Pool could be adapted for some other use.
He suggested converting the pool into a free splash park and is looking to the study to address how much it would cost to convert or rebuild it for that purpose. A splash park could be operated at lower cost because it would not require as many workers as a pool, Bloomberg said. He also thought the consultants could offer a look at what it would take to do a winter conversion of the pool for ice skating.
Other options suggested by Bloomberg are renovating the pool or removing it to expand a nearby skateboard park.
The study will provide city officials with information that can be used to develop a plan for what could be done with future revenue from the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax that is due for renewal next year.
Ewert Pool is named for a Joplin attorney and his wife, Paul and Sidney Ewert, who deeded 14 acres to the city in 1924 that was used to provide the park. They specified that the park was to be used for Black residents, who at that time were not permitted to use other city parks.
The pool was one of five operated in the city during the 1940s and 1950s.
Ewert Park also has been used annually for the Emancipation Parks Days celebration in August, though most of that event was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A car show was held there earlier this month to mark Emancipation Day.
