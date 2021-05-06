Memorial Hall

A colorized photo of Memorial Hall from 1925 illustrates the building soon after its construction. Contributed Photo

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a historic monument — and designating it as such.

A meeting is scheduled for tonight about Memorial Hall, covering its nominaiton to the National Register of Historic Places. Reporter Debby Woodin is covering the meeting; we'll have the latest in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.

You'll also find reports about:

  • A Missouri man pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering related to COVID-19 funds.
  • A preview of the St. Avips Ball, scheduled for Friday.
  • Our latest installment of profiles about the members of our All-Area Academic Excellence Team.

Ready for Friday and the weekend? We sure are. Have a wonderful evening.

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.