Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a historic monument — and designating it as such.
A meeting is scheduled for tonight about Memorial Hall, covering its nominaiton to the National Register of Historic Places. Reporter Debby Woodin is covering the meeting; we'll have the latest in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
You'll also find reports about:
- A Missouri man pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering related to COVID-19 funds.
- A preview of the St. Avips Ball, scheduled for Friday.
- Our latest installment of profiles about the members of our All-Area Academic Excellence Team.
Ready for Friday and the weekend? We sure are. Have a wonderful evening.
