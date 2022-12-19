Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a U.S. Representative's role in history.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, was scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. today at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. A few hours earlier, she was one of nine House members on the Jan. 6 Committee to recommend criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
We'll have more on both stories in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
- Sentencing of a man in a child molestation case.
- A fundraiser for an emergency overnight shelter.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.