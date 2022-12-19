Capitol Riot Investigation

Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

 Jacquelyn Martin - staff, AP

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a U.S. Representative's role in history.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, was scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. today at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. A few hours earlier, she was one of nine House members on the Jan. 6 Committee to recommend criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. 

We'll have more on both stories in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Tonight's Joplin City Council meeting. 
  • Sentencing of a man in a child molestation case. 
  • A fundraiser for an emergency overnight shelter. 

We hope you have a relaxing evening. 

