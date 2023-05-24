Several events are planned around the region to commemorate Memorial Day, beginning Thursday and running through the holiday weekend.
In Joplin, the public may honor veterans from the Civil War, Spanish American War, World War I, World War II and the Korean War who are buried at Peace Church Cemetery.
A ceremony hosted by the Peace Church Cemetery Board and American Legion Post 13 will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday. It will include recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, the placement of American flags on veterans' headstones as their name and service information is read aloud, the installation of a saddle at the veterans' memorial, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.
Volunteers also will be available during the holiday weekend to assist visitors with finding burial locations of family members and answering questions about the historic cemetery. The information booth will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
• CARTHAGE, Mo.: Carthage will hold its traditional Memorial Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Park Cemetery Veterans Memorial on Baker Street.
Featured speaker will be Mark Hamilton, a combat veteran with the U.S. Army and member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and the Carthage Veterans of Foreign Wars. The Heartland Concert Band will provide music. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will ride in with the colors, and a flag-folding ceremony also will be conducted.
The Carthage Veterans Alliance, including the Disabled American Veterans chapter, American Legion, VFW, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and others, is hosting the ceremony.
• PITTSBURG, Kan.: Pittsburg State University will release a special broadcast recorded at its veterans memorial and featuring area veterans.
The broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. Monday on pittstate.tv and on the university's YouTube channel.
• MIAMI, Okla.: The city of Miami G.A.R. Cemetery will host its Memorial Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Monday at 2801 N. Main St. in Miami.
The local Marine Corps League will host the colors in the entrance march, and Girl Scout Troop 17388 will perform the flag ceremony. American Legion Post 147 will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, perform the fire volleys and play taps. Kevin Cocke, a U.S. Navy veteran and city employee, will lead the opening and closing prayer.
The public also may attend a preparatory event beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers with local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops and others will place stick flags on veterans' graves. Brown-Winters Funeral Home will provide and serve hot dogs and chips immediately following the ceremony.
• RIDGEDALE, Mo. — A replica of the Vietnam War Memorial Wall, featuring 55,000 names of the fallen, will be displayed Friday through Monday at Big Cedar Lodge.
The resort's annual Run to Remember 5K will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday behind the fitness center. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
A patriotic picnic is slated from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the lodge's Grandview Conference Center lawn. It is open to the public; passes are available for purchase inside the registration building. The event will include bounce houses, inflatables, air ball archery, face painting and a mechanical bull. The Clay Self Band will perform, and fireworks and a drone show are scheduled at dusk.
Day guests are invited to park at the Grandview Conference Center upper lot and Fun Mountain parking lot. Parking is first-come, first-served.
• KANSAS CITY, Mo.: The National World War I Museum and Memorial will offer free admission to veterans and active-duty military and half-price admission to the general public during Memorial Day weekend.
Free events that are open to the public over the weekend include "Flags of Forgotten Soldiers," a display of 140 flags referencing the 140 veterans who die of suicide every week; a traveling photo memorial called "Remembering Our Fallen," which honors military members from the war on terrorism; an open Bell UH-1 Huey helicopter for people to climb aboard; and a display of vintage military vehicles from the Military Vehicle Preservation Association.
A ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday will include remarks from dignitaries and a keynote address from retired Lt. Gen. John "J.T." Thomson, who served more than 34 years across the globe in the U.S. Army, including six combat deployments. A bell tolling ceremony featuring the presentation of colors and wreath laying will begin at noon Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.