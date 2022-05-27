Wondering how to pay tribute to veterans and those who have died this holiday weekend?
Then you'll want to check out our roundup of events scheduled by organizations and municipalities for Memorial Day. The first event starts Saturday, at Peace Church Cemetery in Jasper County. Other events are scheduled for Monday in Carthage; Pittsburg, Kansas; and Miami, Oklahoma.
You'll find the roundup of events online at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.
Over the course of the weekend, you'll also find:
- The latest food and restaurant inspections from the Joplin Health Department.
- The third and final part of reporter Kevin McClintock's piece following the story of Jess Claude Lines.
- A look at how students in McDonald County are learning about water safety, just in time for the holiday weekend.
Have a pleasant evening and a nice weekend.
