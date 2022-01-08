Primary concerns about the condition of Memorial Hall cited by consultants hired to examine the building and recommend a plan for restoring the building were discussed at a meeting of the recently formed Memorial Hall Citizens Committee.
The committee was appointed by the City Council to work with city staff on the details of the Memorial Hall feasibility study developed by outside consultants for renovation of the building and operating plans. The committee will then present that information to community groups as part of the efforts to inform voters of the city’s $30 million bond issue proposal to be on the April 5 ballot.
At a meeting with city staff on Thursday, the committee elected Bob Harrington and Dustin Parker as co-chairmen of the group. Harrington is commander of the American Legion Post. The Legion sought the original construction of hall as a war memorial and won voter approval for the bonds to construct the building. Parker is a longtime member of the Joplin Parks and Recreation Board.
The most significant issue with the building is the old concrete, including slabs on the east and west sides. “Over time, they just started deteriorating,” said Paul Bloomberg, the city’s parks and recreation director. Memorial Hall is part of that department’s operations.
Additionally, foundation settlement has damaged the northeast corner and its exterior wall, which is where the building’s elevator is located. That prevents the elevator from operating. Bloomberg said the foundation would need to be stabilized. Those problems are the result of deteriorating concrete that is 97 years old, installed when the building was constructed in 1925.
Part of the roof structure on the west side of the auditorium collapsed in June 2020, which contributed to the closure of the building for public use. Corrosion related to deteriorated concrete in the roof structure was found.
There are crumbling mortar joints that have loosened some of the stone panels at the bottom of the building. Some brick discoloration could point to moisture issues, the report stated.
But Bloomberg said the building is considered to have “good bones. It’s just the concrete” that is causing problems, he told the committee.
Repairs and remodeling could equip the building for flexibility of use.
Three public surveys were done as part of the study to determine what uses Joplin residents and those in the immediate area would like to see and what activities they would be willing to attend.
Remodeling and an expansion of the building on the west side was designed with that public input in mind.
The plan calls for the auditorium area to be reworked with flexible seating that could accommodate up to 2,000 guests for performing arts events or for such activities as meeting and banquet space for up to 400.
The auditorium floor would be reworked and that space could serve as basketball or volleyball courts and for other recreational purposes.
The annex could be used for meetings, banquets, and recreation classes. Multiple events could take place in the auditorium and the annex at the same time with movable walls opened or closed according to the space needed for them.
Eighth Street would be closed to traffic and a plaza would be built, moving the building’s exterior stone monuments to veterans to the plaza for higher visibility. Events such as outdoor markets and festival type events could be staged there.
When the consultants proposed those spaces and concepts, another survey was done and about 70% of those who assessed the proposed plan agreed with the recommendations, Bloomberg said.
Concerns cited in the surveys included availability of parking and how the building would be operated to generate enough revenue to cover operational costs.
The firms recommended a $25 million renovation and expansion of the hall. The design calls for flexible spaces that include accommodations for stage performances, meeting rooms, banquets, recreation programs and a variety of other events.
The city’s finance director, Leslie Haase, said at previous meetings that the city’s bonding consultants recommended that voters be asked for more than the estimated $25 million construction costs because projects can run into unforeseen expenses and increased building costs due to inflation.
Because of those concerns, the ballot question will ask for up to $30 million, though Haase said at Thursday’s committee meeting that the additional $5 million would not be spent unless necessary.
If voters approve, the bond debt would be paid by the assessment of property and personal property taxes. That could produce tax bills of $55.10 per $100,000 market value on real estate and $19.23 for a $20,000 vehicle.
The committee will hear details of the proposed operating plans and revenue if the hall were renovated at its meeting next Thursday.
