Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on history being made official.
Memorial Hall earlier this month was formally placed on the National Register of Historic Places. We'll have more about what this designation means for the hall and upcoming renovation plans in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
We'll also have reports about:
- Area community foundations winning a challenge grant for COVID vaccinations.
- A look at the trial of the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging.
- A look at things to do in the upcoming weekend.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.