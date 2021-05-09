Joplin voters could be asked in April 2022 to authorize a bond issue to finance a $25 million remodel of Memorial Hall.
If they approved such, property taxes would be raised to pay off the debt, most likely over a period of 20 years. Approval of the measure would require a four-sevenths, or 57.1%, majority vote.
The Joplin City Council at a work session at 5:45 p.m. Monday at City Hall will review ballot language for three tax proposals that could be placed on ballots for community projects, including that for Memorial Hall.
City administrators, asked Friday what source is proposed to pay the bond debt, issued a statement through the city's public information officer that read: "Voter approval of general obligation bonds for municipalities automatically authorizes a debt service property tax levy to repay the bonds."
The city did not provide specific information on the amount of property tax that would have to be assessed, but a city official had mentioned in past discussions it could cost property owners about $75 per $100,000 of market value.
A report by the city's Finance Committee on the proposed renovation of Memorial Hall and its potential operations will be part of the discussion at Monday's meeting.
The finance committee is composed of local residents with experience in financial matters who meet by assignment of the council on special topics regarding city decisions. This report deals with a feasibility study prepared by the consultants on the hall project, SFS Architects of Kansas City and Ballard King & Associates, Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
They recommended a full remodel of Memorial Hall with an 8,500-square-foot building addition connected to the hall's main floor auditorium. That addition would provide added recreation and meeting space. The renovated building could be used for a number of purposes, such as stage entertainment, meetings, banquets, community events and recreation programs from the city's parks department.
It also provides meeting space dedicated to the American Legion for post meetings that also could be used as executive board room for other organizations.
The projected cost of the construction and furnishings is $25 million.
The finance committee recommends that the city pursue the project, writing in its report, "A community center facility is important for the city. In addition to the planned use, the city should have a facility which can be used for emergencies such as the tornado or other large gathering needs such as COVID vaccinations etc."
In 2011, the hall was used as an emergency triage location for people injured by the tornado.
The feasibility study also makes two sets of projections on operational expenses if the hall were remodeled and the revenues that might be expected from the various activities held there. One set of projections was made to help the city develop an operations plan and rate structure based on conservative use of the building, and another costs-versus-revenue plan if the building were aggressively marketed.
The committee's conclusions regarding those numbers will be discussed at the meeting.
General revenue bonds were listed in the feasibility study as a source of capital commonly used for such projects. That debt could be paid, the study said, with revenue from operations or tax-based sources such as property tax, sales tax, use taxes or a combination of those sources.
There also is city staff discussion going on about how to provide parking for Memorial Hall. The city agreed to give the hall's parking lot to Connect2Culture to build the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex. Cornell officials have said they have secured written agreements with businesses surrounding the complex to use their parking lots, however the feasibility study for Memorial Hall said parking is a key to drawing people to the building for programs such as recreational sports, exercise classes and other events.
City discussions Monday will include separate ballot proposals for financing just the hall project, the hall project plus parking facilities, and for a $10 million project to remodel the former Main Street library building for use as Project Launchpad.
The launchpad is a cooperative business and education project involving the city, Missouri Southern State University, the Joplin School District and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. A meeting on that project will be held by the City Council at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
The proposed ballot language:
"Option 1A
"Shall the city council of the city of Joplin, Missouri, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $30,000,000 to reconstruct, renovate, expand and improve Memorial Hall?
"Option 1B
"Shall the city council of the city of Joplin, Missouri, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $30,000,000 to reconstruct, renovate, expand and improve Memorial Hall, and to acquire land to construct and improve related parking?
"Question 2
"Shall the city council of the city of Joplin, Missouri, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $10,000,000 to reconstruct, renovate and improve the former Library Building and improve related parking?"
