A state historic preservation board on Friday waved Memorial Hall through to the last step in the process to become listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Joplin’s nearly 100-year-old public auditorium is eligible because of its prominence as a community gathering place and its architecture, consultant Matthew A. Pearce told the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation during a virtual meeting Friday.
After a 14-minute hearing, the council voted unanimously to advance the nomination to the National Parks Service, keeper of the national register.
“I think it’s fantastic,” said Jill Sullivan, who chairs the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission. “It creates opportunity for the future of Memorial Hall, and I think it will have a very positive impact on everything going on in that area and downtown.”
Sullivan wrote the nomination of the hall as a local landmark, and that was approved by the City Council in 2017. It had been a topic of concern among local preservationists for some time as the city struggled with keeping it in operation while its condition declined. It was finally closed last summer when part of the roof collapsed, though the city hired a contractor to make a repair that stabilized the roof.
“Obviously local landmark and national landmark status are very different,” Sullivan said. “After years of trying to create opportunity for Memorial Hall, it’s nice to see it get there.” The local commission began working with Pearce in early 2020 for the study to support the nomination.
“But we have been working on some viable solution for the future of Memorial Hall since I can remember,” Sullivan said.
The Missouri council works with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ State Historic Preservation Office, which administers the National Register of Historic Places program for Missouri.
“Their role is to review a nomination to make sure it is up to state standards,” said Tom Walters, a community development planner for the city of Joplin who advises the Historic Preservation Commission, in a recent discussion about the process.
Pearce told the state board Friday that the nomination encompasses three structures, the building and two outdoor stone memorials.
“The building’s rectilinear form combined with its front gabled roof and stone colonnade (spanning the front wall) are typical of the Classical Revival style architecture and they really convey the feeling of the building resembling an ancient Greek or Roman temple,” Pearce told the state council. “This association was not accidental. The building was constructed as part of a bond initiative campaign to commemorate local veterans of the first World War,” Pearce said, adding that the vote to build the hall as a war memorial was “extremely popular,” passing by a 3-1 margin.
Joplin’s earliest war dead are commemorated on wall plaques inside the lobby. and the cornerstone of the building set during the first year of construction in 1924 is inscribed “In Memory of Our National Defenders.”
The two outdoor memorials were added later. One was built in 1947 containing the names of local soldiers killed in World War II and another was erected in 1973 to honor those killed in the Korea and Vietnam wars.
“All of these memorials associate Joplin with the commemoration of Joplin’s veterans and with ceremonies that were regularly held on Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day at the building. Usually these involved the laying of wreaths on the memorials,” Pearce said. There also were speeches, dances and other events sponsored by the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars on days honoring soldiers.
The architects, Alfred and August Michaelis, who designed the hall also were significant, having worked in Joplin most of their lives designing at least 23 buildings and homes between 1893 and 1925, when the hall was finished. August Michaelis was a self-taught architect recognized as somewhat of a prodigy whose works were described as exhibiting utility, dignity and exquisite taste, Pearce said.
“There is an element of tragedy,” to the hall story and the Michaelis brothers.
Alfred Michaelis, 44, died at the hall in 1925 when he fell 50 feet from a scaffold as he did final inspections of the building. After that, his distraught brother closed his firm and left Joplin and did not return until 1937, when he was 73 years old and at the end of his life.
“Above all, Memorial Hall was an entertainment venue,” for Joplin and the area, the historian told the state council. It inspired the formation of several local organizations and clubs that solicited performers for the hall and booked events. It hosted operas and other performances, sporting events, lectures, and veteran events. The American Legion post had been meeting there still in recent years.
Designation on the national register would open it up to the use of grants and tax credits for renovation projects. Any type of renovation would be subject to local historic preservation approval of any changes to the exterior.
After the nomination is forwarded to the National Park Service, “They will have 45 days to place the building on the National Register or deny the nomination. The only reason they would deny it is if it doesn’t meet the federal guidelines,” which includes requirements for due diligence in investigating the building and determining the significance of the structure and obtaining public input, which was done in various stages of the process, Walters said recently.
