Although some schools are back to in-person classes, others are closing this week because of COVID-19 and staff shortages caused by illnesses. We'll have a roundup.
The Memorial Hall Citizens Committee is meeting today, in advance of the bond issue on the April ballot in Joplin. We'll have the latest.
Reporter Kevin McClintock also will tell you about Bob Oldt, who may need no introduction for many of you. Oldt has processed passports at the Joplin Post Office for nearly a half century — nearly 140,000 and counting.
We'll also have coverage of a hearing in Jefferson City on Thursday on granting forgiveness for those who were paid too much money in unemployment during COVID-19.
