A survey that is available for Joplin residents to fill out now is the first step in determining the future of the city's Memorial Hall.
In addition, a public meeting is scheduled Thursday to be used with the survey to develop a plan for the 95-year-old structure, located at 212 W. Eighth St.
The survey has a number of questions asking people when they last visited the hall, what type of event they attended and what their opinion was of the building from that visit.
"Everyone has a memory about Memorial Hall," said Paul Bloomberg, the city's parks and recreation director, in a statement. "We want to hear about their memories and learn what they think the future could be for this community building. We ask everyone to please take the survey and participate in the public meetings."
The public meeting is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria at Memorial Education Center, 825 Pearl Ave. Those attending are asked to use the west entrance to the building. The cafeteria is located on the right inside that entrance.
The meeting will be conducted by representatives of SFS Architecture of Kansas City, a consultant hired by the city to conduct the study. The architecture firm will assess the condition of the building, conduct a market analysis and obtain the input of residents. That will be used to determine options for future use of the building. The architects also are to develop a business plan and cost estimate for the recommended use.
For nearly a century, Memorial Hall has been used for meeting space and as an exhibit hall as well as a performance venue for a variety of events including concerts, rodeos and circus performances.
It was built in 1925 as a war veterans memorial. Because the local American Legion post led a campaign to obtain voter approval for a bond issue to pay for its construction, it provided meeting spaces for local military organizations and for state and national conventions and conferences of those groups. Today, the American Legion still has a meeting room in the building.
Currently, a community arts organization, Connect2Culture, has first right of refusal to the building if the city would decide to release its ownership. The city has conveyed the parking lot north of the building to Connect2Connect, and construction is planned to start next year on the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex. The Cornell Complex will offer a 470-seat performance hall, galleries for Spiva Center for the Arts and an outdoor events plaza for a variety of uses.
"This building has served Joplin for many years, and now we want to hear how our citizens think it could evolve to better serve our community," Bloomberg said. "It’s an exciting time, and we want our public to be a part of this. And no matter what the decision is about Memorial Hall, the public can be reassured that the memorial for our war veterans will continue to be in our community. We recognize this as a significant historical monument to honor our war veterans for their service and an important reminder to all who visit Joplin."
The survey that residents are asked to fill out will be available through Friday, Sept. 4, at surveymonkey.com/r/JoplinMemorialHall. Future public meetings also are planned Oct. 1 and Oct. 29, with details on those to be announced.
Information about the Memorial Hall study, along with survey results when they are available, can be found at joplinmo.org/1093/Memorial-Hall-Study. For questions, contact Bloomberg at 417-625-4750.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.