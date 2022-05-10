Today in the Globe newsroom we watched a tribute to fallen officers.
A new law enforcement memorial at the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage that pays tribute to 26 local officers who were killed in the line of duty was officially dedicated on Tuesday in a special service to honor their memories.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's issue of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A guilty plea entered by a woman accused of causing a crash that killed two.
- A homeless shelter's plan to relocate away from Main Street.
- An elementary school celebrating history-making Americans.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
