Missouri State Highway Patrol Lt. Scott Sater looks at a memorial mural dedicated to fallen officers Tuesday at the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage. The memorial honors the memories of 26 officers who died in the line of duty. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we watched a tribute to fallen officers. 

A new law enforcement memorial at the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage that pays tribute to 26 local officers who were killed in the line of duty was officially dedicated on Tuesday in a special service to honor their memories.

  • A guilty plea entered by a woman accused of causing a crash that killed two.
  • A homeless shelter's plan to relocate away from Main Street. 
  • An elementary school celebrating history-making Americans. 

