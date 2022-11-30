Today in the Globe newsroom we followed a tribute to tornado victims.
A new sculpture at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex includes the names of the 161 people who lost their lives in the disaster. Dozens turned out Wednesday for a dedication ceremony.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Carthage officials looking at another attempt for a performing arts center.
- Missouri's Secretary of State criticizing U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt for supporting a gay marriage bill.
- Five things to do this weekend.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
