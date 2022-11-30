Sculpture

Clifford Wert, treasurer of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, and Audie Dennis, president of Active Lifestyles Events, talk Wednesday about a sculpture dedicated to the Joplin Memorial Run. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we followed a tribute to tornado victims. 

A new sculpture at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex includes the names of the 161 people who lost their lives in the disaster. Dozens turned out Wednesday for a dedication ceremony. 

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Carthage officials looking at another attempt for a performing arts center. 
  • Missouri's Secretary of State criticizing U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt for supporting a gay marriage bill. 
  • Five things to do this weekend. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

