LAMAR, Mo. — With its nonprofit status solidified, a group is now raising funds to memorialize Barton County's veterans at a new memorial park.
Donations are being sought by officials of the Barton County Memorial Park for the second of several construction phases. The second phase, named the Walk of Honor, calls for 12-by-12-inch gray granite pavers engraved with the names of people who served in the U.S. armed forces during any historic conflict.
Future phases have a destination for the walk planned: a lighted memorial that will honor veterans.
While the pavers for veterans will be featured in the center of the walk, outlying pavers can also be bought to honor people who used the services of the former Barton County Memorial Hospital. A wall will also be available for bricks honoring former employees of the hospital.
The park is located at Second and Gulf streets in Lamar, where the former hospital stood. The top priority for park organizers is to honor the 69 Barton County veterans who died in World War II, according to a news release.
The park has been hosting events such as a tractor show. Future events planned include a fundraising lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. An artist's rendering of the proposed memorial and samples of memorial bricks will be available to view at that event.
The Barton County Memorial Park group earned 501(c)(3) status in June.
For details, go to www.facebook.com/108gulf.
