Warren Turner, of Joplin, a dedicated teacher, coach and sports official, had worked at the Joplin Downtown YMCA during high school, an experience he said helped him discover his true passion for athletics.
Turner, who began working at the former Downtown YMCA at 510 Wall Ave. in Joplin at age 17, had taught swimming, officiated independent league games and coached youth basketball. Jesse Eastman, who had been the physical director of the Joplin YMCA for several years, hired Turner to work in the boys club section.
“From there, I realized that’s what I wanted to do, and it influenced me eventually to be a teacher and coach,” Turner said. “That was my start. If I hadn’t been at the Y, I don’t know what I would’ve done with my life. I don’t know where I would’ve gone. I owe that to Jesse and to the Y for giving me a chance at a young age in high school.”
The Joplin YMCA is celebrating its 130-year anniversary this year and spotlighting the pivotal role it has played in people’s lives throughout generations.
Little did Turner know he would end up becoming one of the most successful baseball coaches in the country with what now is Missouri Southern State University, becoming the school’s all-time leader in wins. He also served as an instructor in kinesiology at Missouri Southern, and the university’s baseball field bears his name on the east side of campus.
“It was a great experience and a great start,” Turner said about the YMCA. “It helped get me to where I am today. Right now, I’m still officiating. I officiate college women’s basketball, high school football and have a girls softball game tonight.”
His job at the YMCA helped spark his lifelong career in teaching and coaching, he said. Turner coached baseball, football and basketball for 11 years in public schools and went to MSSU in 1976 to coach for 38 years. He also taught in the physical education department where he still teaches a few classes today.
“The Y was a great place, and it was where the youth could have a boys club,” Turner said. “A lot of the businessmen who worked in downtown Joplin were members of the Y and would come over at lunch, work out and play handball.”
When Turner invoked the name Jesse earlier in the interview, he was talking about Jesse Eastman, who was the director of of the YMCA for 25 years.
His daughter-in-law, Ellen Eastman, a retired fourth grade teacher at Cecil Floyd Elementary, said both sides of her family have been involved with the YMCA throughout the years. The Downtown YMCA was only open to men when Ellen Eastman was a child, so her brothers could go, but she couldn’t. Her husband is Mark, one of Jesse Eastman’s sons.
“Mark and his brother Kent were raised at the Y, and they went there every day after school because their dad was the director,” Ellen Eastman said. “Mark always talks about what a great time they had on these trips that Jesse would organize. Jesse had that personality, and he loved kids. He was good with those boys.”
YMCA programs
During Jesse Eastman’s time at the Y, he helped form several programs, including the Newsboys programs, the YMCA Open League for independent basketball teams, and the hi-Y organizations, which promoted fellowship and high ideals for its members and the community.
“He was a standout basketball player at Pitt State, and he was on a team there that was undefeated for a long time,” Ellen Eastman said about her father-in-law. “He was a really great athlete from Anderson, Missouri.”
Ellen Eastman started coming to the Joplin Family Y upon retirement to swim laps in the pool, which is named after her father, Karl Blanchard Sr., the attorney for the C.W. Titus Foundation, a private grant-making foundation. She has been taking strength and body pump classes at the Y, and says it’s been beneficial to her health.
“It’s been great for me, and it’s not just the classes that I go to, but the people you meet at the Y and people you would never know otherwise in the community,” Eastman said. “But I also have a strong feeling about the Y because of everything it does for the kids.”
Aside from sports and weights, the Joplin Family Y also offers after-school programs, day camps and seasonal activities during school breaks for students in the area. The YMCA’s after-school programs provide healthy meals, social skills, homework assistance and child care for ages 5 through 12 Monday through Friday until 6 p.m. The program is held on-site at participating elementary schools in Joplin, Carl Junction and Webb City. Students are offered arts and craft activities, snacks, “Fuel Up, Stay Fit" activities, and assistance with homework.
Each program site is supervised by one to 15 Joplin Family YMCA staff who are CPR-certified, have college credits in education and undergo background checks, as well as 12 hours of continuing education in child care annually. The cost is $45.50 per week per child. Financial aid is available for those who qualify.
The after-school program has been running in the community since 1984, according to Cookie Estrada, CEO of the Joplin Family Y.
“I taught at Cecil Floyd for 30 years, and those after-school programs that they have are wonderful,” Eastman said. “They also have something set up for when school’s out for Christmas vacation because those parents still need child care. They do a fine job.”
History
The Joplin Young Men's Christian Association was organized in 1891 with its first meeting on the second floor of 412 Main over the Bierig and Keller bakery, according to archives from the Joplin Public Library.
At the time, members were able to access the reading room, Saturday night baths, Sunday afternoon gospel meetings and evening Bible classes, according to the archives.
In 1901, the Joplin YMCA dedicated a new building in place of the old Haven Opera House at the northwest corner of Fourth Street and Virginia Avenue, which was demolished for the project four years prior.
The local YMCA outgrew its space by 1918, and relocated to the downtown location at 510 S. Wall in 1921. Women were not allowed in the building at the time.
The Young Women's Christian Association was founded in 1906 and moved to several locations within Joplin before settling at the Wise house at Fifth Street and Byers Avenue. Library archives say that businessmen purchased the Wise house, remodeled it and furnished it for the YWCA in 1920. The new YWCA served as a boarding house for girls who came to Joplin to work. It operated in the Wise house until 1974.
The YMCA and the YWCA merged in 1985 to create the Joplin Family Y with the combined membership of the two organizations adding up to 2,500, according to library archives.
The Family Y opened a new, modern branch in 1999 at 3404 W. McIntosh Circle Drive, and operated both the downtown building and the branch until 2017, when the downtown location was closed.
The Joplin Family Y location says it now affects the lives of 4,600 members and approximately 1,000 program participants per year.
Estrada has been with the organization for 33 years,but said leaders like Jesse Eastman helped make the YMCA what it is today.
“It’s not about me,” he said. “It’s a blessing to be a part of this organization and this community. To me, it’s a foundation and a pillar of the community. It’s been so resilient over that 130 years, through the ups and downs and challenges going forward.”
The Joplin Family Y had to close temporarily during the pandemic from March to May, but now it’s open and full of life. Estrada said people refer to the Y as their second home or place of comfort.
“The Y has engaged people in all different walks of life and instills values, both physically and mentally,” he said. “Yeah, we have basketball or swimming, but that’s not what it’s about. The Y is about people.”
The facility is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
