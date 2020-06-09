Something as simple as a paperback can provide a temporary escape, a form of stress relief and even basic literacy skills to jail or prison inmates who have nothing but time on their hands.
A local used book shop, Always Buying Books at 5357 N. Main Street Road in Airport Drive, is donating at least 100 paperbacks to a men’s minimum security prison in Jefferson City, Missouri, this month. Renee Walker, a former customer and Joplin native, serves as the librarian at Algoa Correctional Center, which houses approximately 1,500 inmates.
After following Always Buying Books on Facebook, she learned that owner Bob Wolfe often donates materials to area jail systems, including Jasper County Jail and, most recently, the Joplin City Jail. Wolfe has owned the store, which offers more than 60,000 books, for 20 years.
“We’d be willing to give out 300 to 400 books a month,” Wolfe said. “I love it. Personally, I’ve never been incarcerated, but I can only imagine sitting there for 24 hours a day. We started giving Jasper County books a few years ago, and we started out with 100 at a time. I’m glad to help.”
Last week, Renee Walker reached out to Wolfe to request paperbacks for Algoa inmates, who have no way of accessing new books due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Danya Walker, her mother, plans to pick up the books from the shop later this week.
“My daughter’s the librarian there, and they normally hit school book sales like Scholastic where they can get books at reduced rates, but with the pandemic, they haven’t been able to do that,” Danya Walker said. “She got in touch with Bob Wolfe, and he’s generously agreed to donate. ... She’s coming home Father’s Day weekend, and she’s going to take them back up with her.”
Renee Walker is following in her mother’s footsteps because Danya Walker formerly worked at the Joplin Public Library for 10 years as the adult program coordinator and assistant circulation supervisor.
“She grew up in the library, and she knew when she was very young that she was going to be a librarian,” Danya Walker said.
Wolfe said the store follows strict policies when donating books to jails such as not stamping its name in the books, not providing bookmarks or religious texts, and providing only paperbacks of a certain size. The store has donated bestselling books by authors such as James Patterson and John Grisham.
“I hope it gives them a day or a week of relief,” Wolfe said about the inmates. “We have no agenda, other than to help them. The ones going to Jeff City, some of them are low-level reading like children’s books. We can’t send hardbacks. They don’t want oversize or what they call trade size. No risqué covers. No true crime. We send a lot of stuff that both male and female (inmates) would want to read.”
The No. 1 book checked out at the Algoa Correctional Center is “The 5 Love Languages” by Gary Chapman, according to Danya Walker. Wolfe said he plans on donating a variety of books, including Westerns, science fiction and those for all ages and reading levels.
“I try to get some from each area, and we pull them right from the shelf,” said Alyse Foley, store manager. “I told her I would give them 100, and I’m hoping she would want to do more.”
Derek Walrod, chief deputy of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, said county inmates really enjoy the book donation program through Always Buying Books in which they've received hundreds of titles over the last two to three years. The Jasper County Jail on average houses 100 to 200 inmates at a time.
"They seem to really like the program," Walrod said. "He (Wolfe) does give us a lot of books. It was a little more successful than I thought it would be. I didn't think books would be that popular, but apparently it really is. They really enjoy the books that he sends."
Before receiving the donations from Wolfe, inmates were only allowed to read newspapers or magazines, and every once in a while, some books were donated, Walrod said. There haven't been any issues with books being stolen from inmates because there are plenty to go around, he added. As far as donating books to other jail systems, Walrod said he thinks it's great that someone in the community is stepping up to help others who are often forgotten.
"People forget about the ones that are locked up, and it doesn't mean that they're any different from anyone else," he said. "They just make mistakes. But it's good that people want to remember them and make sure that they have things. Sometimes, it's all that they have because they may not have any friends or family. Especially during COVID-19, there weren't any visitations going on, unless they could do it digitally. It's a good getaway, and they at least had a book for entertainment."
As a former librarian, Danya Walker said she believes the books could help with the inmates' rehabilitation and their overall well-being.
“Even though they’re locked up and don’t get to go anywhere, with books you still get to travel the world,” she said. “Books give you a view and a life that they can maybe aim for. It gives them hope. Plus, it helps keep you grounded.”
Wolfe said he is more than happy to provide book donations to any incarceration system that asks.
“They would have to come pick them up because shipping would eat us alive,” he said. “Once they get to the jail or prison, they stay because they have to be processed and make sure there’s no contraband in them. Then they distribute them out with the understanding that we don’t want them back."
