Building permit applications have been filed for the construction of a Menards home improvement and lumber supply store in the 32nd Street Place development.
Joplin's chief building official, Bryan Wicklund, confirmed Friday that an $8.5 million permit sought for property at 3317 S. Geneva Ave. is for the Menards store. A second permit at that address for $812,000 is for a storage outbuilding and a third for $150,000 is for a gatehouse at the entrance and exit to the lumber supply yard.
The site is north of Sam's Club and west of Hammons Boulevard.
Wicklund said he did not know when Menards plans to start building, but his department was asked to process the permit applications as quickly as possible.
The 32nd Street Place is a 75-acre site on 32nd Street east of Range Line Road that is being developed by Woodsonia Joplin LLC. That company has relocated the former BKD accounting office that was on the property acquired by the developer. The accounting business was moved to a remodeled building south of Sam's Club. The developer has rebuilt and reconfigured Hammons Boulevard, and is working on a $33.6 million movie theater plan with B&B Theatres chain. Apartments are being constructed now by the developer.
Drew Snyder, the Woodsonia president, told the City Council in February that a Menards representative had told him the Joplin store was put in Menards' construction budget for 2023 but he had no other information regarding the construction plans.
He also said that Menards owns parcels adjoining the store site and 32nd Street where other businesses and restaurants could be built. But Menards has not shared any information with Woodsonia about plans for that property, he said.
The agreement between Woodsonia and Menards is that Woodsonia will install infrastructure for the project area and develop the east side of Hammons Boulevard while Menards will develop and build its store and any other buildings on the property that company owns.
Spokesmen for Menards and Woodsonia could not immediately be reached for comment Friday regarding details of the construction schedule for the Joplin store.
Menards is a family-owned company started in 1958 and headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The company owns more than 300 home improvement stores located in 15 states, with the closest located in Springfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.