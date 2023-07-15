PITTSBURG, Kan. — Mercy celebrated the opening of two clinics with formal blessing ceremonies this week.
Mercy in May had announced its plans to acquire two primary care clinics in Pittsburg, representing the practices of Drs. Jacqueline Orender and Holly Cranston.
The clinics are now open as Mercy Clinic Family Medicine-Tucker Terrace, located at 2305 Tucker Terrace, and Mercy Clinic Family Medicine-Mt. Carmel Place, located at 1015 Mt. Carmel Place.
