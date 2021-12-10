Medical equipment valued at more than $250,000 that ultimately will be distributed in rural areas has been donated via Mercy Hospital Joplin via Joplin Daybreak Rotary Club and a Rotary organization called Medical Supplies Network International.
Joplin Daybreak Rotary received the medical supply donations Friday from Mercy at the Thousand Oaks Building in Joplin. The network organization is based in Tulsa that gathers equipment and supplies deemed usable excess equipment and sends it via large shipping containers to rural areas throughout the United States and other areas in the world.
“The donations today, I would estimate to be well in excess of $250,000 worth of equipment, and that doesn’t count what we’re setting to the side for another donation to be brought down,” said Joe Craigmile, Mercy Hospital Joplin’s manager of client services and president of Joplin’s Daybreak club.
Mercy’s decision to donate supplies and equipment comes from its desire to help others while making room for updated equipment.
“Mercy Hospital strives to keep the latest equipment for our patients,” said Craigmile. “So, even if we have a piece of equipment that may just be two, three or four-years-old and it’s perfectly good, but there is something better out there, we try to get that something better and bring it here.”
“Giving is kind of the mission of Mercy,” said Craigmile. “We want to extend that charity not just within our own hospital, but also outside that. So, if somebody else can benefit from receiving that equipment, we’d love to donate it. It’s our pleasure to.”
The Rotary club was assisted by Joplin High School’s Rotary organization, members of which helped load equipment Friday into a large moving truck bound for Tulsa.
“Daybreak Rotary has an extension at the high school called the Interact Club, which is just a smaller version of the same thing,” said Alex Cawood, adviser of the Joplin High School Rotary Club. “Something that typically happens in the school year, they get on a bus and go to Tulsa but this year wasn’t something we were entirely sure about. So, when this opportunity presented, we wanted to be here.”
The Rotary organizations met at Thousand Oaks because Mercy has been using storage space within the building.
“This was a clinic space for us that we used after the tornado hit in 2011,” said Michael Herr, vice president of operations at Mercy. “We leased this space because we had to be out of our main building. We did a lot of things out of this space but due to the new hospital being built and our needs for space, we don’t need this anymore. So, there’s a lot of equipment over here that’s at its end of life for us from a service perspective, so we’re able to donate it.”
Both Mercy and Joplin Daybreak Rotary believe this event was mutually beneficial because it allowed the rotary club to assist MSNI in their efforts to provide struggling areas with useful equipment while creating an opportunity for Mercy to help other communities in some way.
“We look forward to the opportunity to donate to any community efforts instead of throwing things away,” Herr said. “Anytime we can serve in any way or donate, we’re always looking to donate to outside charities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.