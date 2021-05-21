Silent reflection, quiet laughter, solemn prayer, moments of silence and yes, some tears, marked a ceremony of remembrance held Friday night at Mercy Park.
Meeting beneath the Mercy Chapel, which is built on the site of the former St. John’s Regional Medical Center destroyed 10 years ago Saturday by the EF5 tornado, Mercy employees and their families gathered to “remember and reminisce.”
Wearing red T-shirts imprinted with “Mercy Remembers — 5-22-11, 5-22-21,” many in attendance clapped and swayed shoulder-to-shoulder as Mercy’s Chandra Haliburton sang lyrics to her original song, “A Change Is Coming.”
Jeremy Drinkwitz, Mercy Joplin president, said he wanted the ceremony to honor those involved during the May 22 storm but to also celebrate the hospital’s 125-year-old footprint in Joplin. To that end, two Mercy sisters — Sister Cabrini Koelsch and Sister Joan Margaret Schwager — opened and closed the ceremony respectively with both prayers and a blessing.
“We just wanted to bring everyone in and remember where we’re at and that we’re not at the end; the journey is just beginning for us,” Drinkwitz said. He wanted the community to remember what happened at that spot 10 years ago, and for Mercy “to continue (the ministry) that has been at work here for 125 years.”
The ceremony’s guest speaker was recently retired television broadcaster Jim Riek from Columbia. The award-winning journalist, who launched his career at KTVJ-TV in Joplin (now KSNF-TV), made the trip between Columbia and Joplin nearly 23 times in 2011 alone — 43 trips altogether — while filing countless stories in the immediate aftermath of the Joplin storm and during the rebuilding process. During his time in Southwest Missouri, he fell in love with the town and its people. Riek said he didn’t want to talk “doom and gloom” about the horrible things he witnessed; instead, he told several funny stories about his time spent in Joplin — including his love for a Joplin-based barbecue, the time he saw and was spooked by the infamous Hornet Spook Light, and when he caused Michelle Bogowith — co-author of their book, “Joplin: Our Words, Our Stories, Their Hope” — to spill a cherry slushie all over herself. His tales brought forth smiles and peels of laughter from the 100 or so people who had gathered on top of the hill.
“We wanted to tell your story so Joplin wouldn’t be forgotten,” Riek said. “You all have been through hell. Ten years ago, things really got bad, and it got bad really quick, and you all came to grips. I cannot compliment you enough for what you all did. It was an honor.”
Libby Clark, nursing supervisor of the hospital’s emergency department, sang two songs, “Rescue” and “Broken Vessels.”
“This is a very special place for us,” Clark said of the Mercy Park pavilion. “I started working here when I was 19, in 1995 ... and I grew up here in his hospital. and I find that I spend a lot of time out here — reflecting and meditating. The beautiful thing about this, 10 years later, is looking out and seeing all these faces. It’s really nice to stand her and look out and see all these people that were a part of a (larger) family.”
Because the chapel pavilion was built over the hospital’s original chapel site, Clark was able to locate and place flags in the grass marking where the rest of the hospital was before the storm. Dozens walked throughout the grounds, stopping at flags labeled with, for instance, “lobby” or “gift shop.”
“I think a lot of us needed to put that 10-year stamp on things for closure,” Clark said. “That’s where we were and this is where we are now, going forward.”
