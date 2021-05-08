Mercy Hospital Joplin received an A grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog hospital safety grades, a national distinction recognizing Mercy Hospital’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.
"Even a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic couldn’t get in the way of Mercy Joplin co-workers’ commitment to safety and quality,” said Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin, in a release. “Mercy’s co-workers have faced the most challenging situation in many of our lifetimes and have made us proud every single day. This honor is a testament to their tireless dedication and compassionate care.”
In its updated grades for spring 2021, Leapfrog awarded Mercy Hospital Joplin its 12th consecutive A grade. The Leapfrog hospital safety grade system assigns an A-F letter grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.
“An A safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but those achieving an A grade show us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, Leapfrog safety grades use up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign ratings to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice each year. The methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and results are free to the public.
For more information, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.
