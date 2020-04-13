Mercy hospitals are aiming to help curb the spread of COVID-19 to patients and staff by implementing a forward triage unit outside the emergency department that rapidly screens people with virus-related symptoms.
Instead of going directly to the emergency room, patients who believe they may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are directed into trailers for a health screening outside the hospitals. Officials with Mercy believe this will not only help protect people inside the hospital from potentially being exposed but also treat patients quicker.
The triage unit was officially launched at Mercy Hospital Joplin a couple weeks ago and works as a two-part system, according Tracey Spurgeon, director of the emergency department and critical care at Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Patients are dropped off in the parking lot near the emergency room entrance. They then follow a wooden awning into the sorting trailer. Nurses ask the patients a series of questions, and if they meet the criteria, they’re forwarded to a second trailer. If not, they’re directed to the emergency room.
“It’s to rapidly screen potential COVID-19 patients, so that we can help minimize the risk of exposure to other non-COVID patients,” Spurgeon said. “You’re looking for immediate symptoms that might be consistent with COVID-19. If they’re not, they go into the standard triage.”
Patients exhibiting COVID-19-like symptoms such as a dry cough, a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and difficulty breathing are directed to the secondary trailer. That is "where we can completely screen them, test them, give them appropriate discharge instructions to self-quarantine at home and send them on their way, and they never have to be inside of the emergency room,” Spurgeon said. “It’s a very efficient system to move non-critically ill patients out the door."
Four larger Mercy hospitals implemented the triage system a week before Joplin did to test it out, according to Spurgeon.
Now, she said, a patient who is extremely ill upon arrival at the hospital parking lot is automatically directed to avoid the trailers and taken into the hospital on an alternate route to prevent possible exposure to other patients.
Low numbers in area
Jordan Larimore, Mercy Hospital Joplin spokesman, said that the hospital currently has five patients being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. He said that three people who had the virus have recovered and were well enough to go home.
The COVID-19 call center that jointly is operated by Mercy and Freeman Health System screened 579 people by telephone last week, said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman. That is down nearly 200 from the previous week when 762 people were screened.
Those calls resulted in full schedules today and Thursday for drive-thru testing.
