Today in the Globe newsroom we saw two agencies partner for community improvement.
Mercy Hospital Joplin and One Joplin have announced a partnership for future projects.
We'll have more about what the two groups will do together in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A federal grant for behavioral health.
- Another record low for unemployment.
- Guest speakers for lecture series announced.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
