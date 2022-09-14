One Joplin

Nicole Brown, executive director of One Joplin, talks with Aaron Lewis, community health and access director for Mercy Hospital Joplin, after Wednesday's check presentation. Mercy presented the One Joplin organization a check for $25,000. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we saw two agencies partner for community improvement. 

Mercy Hospital Joplin and One Joplin have announced a partnership for future projects.

We'll have more about what the two groups will do together in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • A federal grant for behavioral health. 
  • Another record low for unemployment. 
  • Guest speakers for lecture series announced. 

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.