Even though Mercy Joplin staff were wearing the capes during Thursday’s Cancer Survivors Picnic at the Mercy Cancer Center, they said the survivors were the real heroes.
“A lot of times people don’t realize how difficult this battle has been. It’s good to support those who have fought the fight and are survivors,” said Ruth West, licensed social worker at Mercy Joplin.
The picnic is a long-standing tradition at the hospital, said Whit Sanders, director of Radiation and Oncology at Mercy Joplin. In the past, it has been held on a Sunday in conjunction with National Cancer Survivors Day.
The picnic moved to Thursdays because they’ve found more people are able to attend, Sanders said.
A cancer survivor can refer to not only anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis, but also caregivers or a survivor of a cancer victim, Sanders said. All were honored during the picnic.
“Everybody knows somebody,” Sanders said. “We invite all of our patients to come and bring a caregiver or a significant other to this celebration of life.”
With early diagnosis and advancements in treatment, national databases have shown that the survival rate continues to go up, Sanders said.
Over the past year Mercy Cancer Center had over 800 new diagnoses. Cancer is one of those diseases everybody fears, but strides are being made in treatment and prevention, Sanders said.
“It’s about not letting the diagnosis define you as an individual, but manage it and hopefully put it in the rearview mirror,” Sanders said.
Sanders said anybody who goes through a regimen of cancer therapy is a superhero, the theme of Thursday’s picnic. By the same token, everybody who delivers that care is also a superhero to someone with cancer.
The picnic also functioned as a reunion for staff and patients. Sanders said there’s no escaping that the treatment, and the staff administering it, become part of your life.
“Cancer care is not a one and done,” Sanders said. “There are many appointments; relationships are developed. People know each other by their first names. They’re not Mr. Smith or Mrs. Jones, they’re Bob and Sue.”
Debbie Winstone found time to catch up with her Mercy caregivers Michelle Luellen, registered nurse with radiation and oncology, and West during the picnic.
Winstone’s recent cancer diagnosis wasn’t her first. This time, her heart doctor found a mass during a scan and diagnosed thymus gland cancer. She sought treatment at Mercy Cancer Center, doing four rounds of chemotherapy and radiation for six weeks, five days a week. In March a CT scan showed Winstone to be cancer free.
“Everybody here was so amazing,” Winstone said. “Everybody would go out of their way. They listened to you and really wanted to know what you needed.”
Winstone lovingly called her nurse Luellen bossy. Luellen kept after her for hydration and nutrition. These were important because the place Winston was radiated caused swelling, while chemotherapy caused a decrease in appetite.
“She is quite a trooper,” Luellen said. “She did the best to her abilities, and even dug down deeper and gave us more when we needed her to.
“Which is not fair to ask of somebody,” Luellen said as she touched Winstone’s shoulder.
Luellen dressed as a superhero for the picnic, complete with a cape, mask and a Superman insignia. According to Mercy staff, Winstone was the real superhero as well as a fashion icon.
Winston came in for treatment with makeup, coordinating caps, jewelry and often in outfits supporting the Kansas City Chiefs.
“We wanted to go see her during treatment because we love her, but we also wanted to see what she was wearing,” West said.
Winstone is now part of a team forming a support group for cancer survivors at Mercy. Staff said the center hasn’t had one for a long time. The group plans to meet monthly and share their stories with other survivors. Those at the end of treatment are helping newer patients with what to expect.
“Who better to help a survivor than another survivor?” West said. “That’s what a support group is all about, supporting each other.”
That family of support is a good reason for a survivor picnic, cancer patient Cathy Warren said.
In April, Warren had a mammogram that found invasive ductal carcinoma. At the time of the surgery, doctors also discovered she had metastatic malignant melanoma. She’s undergone several surgeries, radiation treatment and is continuing immunotherapy at Mercy.
“Oh hon, there’s so much support here,” Warren said. “From the get-go, you have your nurse navigator who I call the angel. She just lightened my heart up the first moment I met her.”
At Mercy, there’s also surgeons who put her at ease, radiologists and an oncology team who treated her with care, Warren said. Support like the survivors picnic has been key to her survival as well, and that support encourages her to help others.
“As survivors, we’re a family,” Warren said. “We’ve all been through it and know what to expect. You tell the ones who have just been diagnosed what you’ve learned through this process so they’re not left out there not knowing.”
