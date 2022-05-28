Mercy Hospital Joplin has received its 15th straight A in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for achievements in protecting patients from harm and errors in the hospital.
“Mercy Joplin’s straight-A streak goes back to 2015,” said Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin, in a statement. “If that doesn’t prove our commitment to quality patient care, I don’t know what could. It’s all made possible by the dedication our bedside co-workers bring to their patients every single day. Thank you to every single one of you who help make sure every Mercy patient has all of their needs met.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns letter grades to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents, infections and the protocols hospitals have in place to prevent harm to patients.
In Missouri, Mercy Hospital Joplin was one of 18 hospitals to earn an A grade from Leapfrog in the spring 2022 grades.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public at hospitalsafetygrade.org. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
The most recent A grade from the Leapfrog Group is in addition to Mercy Joplin’s designation as Top Hospital and another A in the watchdog's fall 2021 grades.
