For the 13th consecutive time, Mercy Hospital Joplin has received an A hospital safety grade from Leapfrog for achievements in protecting patients from harm and errors in the hospital.
“Patient safety matters; it’s our No. 1 job to keep our patients safe,” said Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin, in a statement. “We want to heal their illness or take care of the reasons they’re in the hospital and not cause any more harm. So it’s important for us to remember that, our co-workers always do a great job of that, and I think them helping us earn straight A's since 2015 proves that. This award is validation for all the good work and effort we do to keep our patients safe.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent, national watchdog organization, assigns letter grades to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm to their patients.
Mercy Hospital Joplin was one of 21 hospitals throughout Missouri to earn an A grade from Leapfrog this fall.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public at hospitalsafetygrade.org. Grades are updated twice annually.
“An A safety grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group, in a statement. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Mercy Hospital Joplin for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
