BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City officials have announced a multiyear sponsorship for Mercy to provide guidance and improvements to family health and care-related services offered at the 1880s-themed park.
“We know many of our visitors come from the communities Mercy serves,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions, in a statement. “It made sense to choose a well-respected, familiar name to advise us on ways to keep our guests healthy.”
The sponsorship includes collaboration from Mercy on many guest services, including increased hand sanitizer stations and enhancements to nursing stations and first aid operations.
The most notable addition so far is the park’s first “calming space” for guests with special needs. It is a room created to soothe guests with sensory processing disorders. There’s privacy for one family, with no time limit. With advice from Mercy experts, the space includes comforting colors, soft seating, low lighting, books, sensory toys and a "crash pad," which is a large cushioned area for rest, rolling or jumping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.