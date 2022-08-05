GALENA, Kan. — Mercy Specialty Hospital in Southeast Kansas now offers medical withdrawal management services through StepOne to Joplin-area residents, the health system announced this week.
StepOne is a hospital-based, three- to five-day withdrawal service for adults who are in impending or early stages of withdrawal from either alcohol or opioids. It encompasses round-the-clock medical care by a team of hospitalists and nurses and uses protocol-specific medications to reduce the severity of withdrawal symptoms, Mercy said.
Receiving StepOne services requires voluntary admission to the Southeast Kansas hospital, 1619 State Highway 66 in Galena. The overall process includes a telephone pre-screening, in-person assessment, admission to the hospital, acute withdrawal management, individualized discharge planning and post-discharge follow-up.
Details: www.mercy.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.