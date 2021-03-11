Joplin’s iconic butterfly mural in Mercy Park, which serves as a symbol of recovery following the 2011 tornado, is undergoing restoration after city officials found tiles damaged from recent weather.
The mural was installed for the five-year anniversary of the tornado. But park maintenance staff recently discovered broken tiles there, and February's winter weather is at fault, mural coordinator Paul Whitehill told us. Orange traffic cones and yellow tape now block the mural off as it's being restored.
Learn more about the project in reporter Kimberly Barker's story in Friday's edition and online at joplinglobe.com.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest information on COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned by the Jasper County Health Department and the Quapaw Nation.
- Reaction from business and restaurant owners who were preparing to shut down their buildings around this time last year as the pandemic swept toward Southwest Missouri.
- Financial advice from columnist Dave Ramsey.
Thanks for reading. We're due for some rainy weather, with a possible side of thunderstorms, so stay safe.
