GALENA, Kan. — Premier Surgical Institute has been named one of the top hospitals in the country by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Data from the centers' Hospital Consumer Assessment of Health Care Providers and Systems surveys show that at least 93% of patients who were surveyed said they would "definitely recommend" the hospital.
The surveys were conducted between April 2018 and March 2019. Premier Surgical Institute was one of only two hospitals in Kansas to earn the designation.
"The main thing this recognition provides the hospital is affirmation from our patients that we're doing an outstanding job," said Joe Caputo, vice president of operations, in an interview with the Globe. "It's not very often that surveys will tell you what the patients are thinking."
The surveys are described by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as a "national standard" for collecting and reporting information that can allow the public to compare hospitals, as well as provide incentive for hospitals to improve their levels of care. Survey topics included communication with nurses and doctors, responsiveness of hospital staff, cleanliness and quietness of the environment, communication about medicines, discharge information, and overall rating.
Premier Surgical Institute, along with Galena-based health care providers Orthopaedic Specialists of the Four States and Stateline Surgery Center, in January came under the ownership of Mercy, one of the largest Catholic health systems in the country.
"So far, we haven't experienced a huge change (under Mercy) other than a huge increase in the volume of patients that we're seeing, which is exactly what we hoped for," Caputo said. "Our goal out here is to improve the quality of life of our patients, and our partnership with Mercy allows us to do that."
