Mercy therapist helps people breathe easier

As a child, Michelle Moser struggled with asthma. Breathing at times was a chore.
Those experiences, as well as watching her father, Mitch Shellenbarger, interact with colleagues and co-workers at a local hospital, led her pursue a career in the medical world.
For the last 15 years, she has worked as a respiratory therapist. It’s something she’s done since she graduated at the age of 20 with her associate degree.
“I knew I always wanted to work in the medical field, probably because my dad worked at the hospital,” Moser said. “I got to know a lot of the respiratory therapists. Then my dad brought home a pamphlet about the job.”
Her first job shadowing experience came as she worked at the former St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Joplin. After some time away, she’s returned to work as a respiratory therapist at Mercy Hospital Joplin. Her job takes her to such places as the neonatal intensive care unit, the intensive care unit and the emergency room.
“I get to go to so many different areas of the hospital," Moser said of her job. "I get to use my training, take in the situation and decide what the best needs are for my patient, and then fix them up.”
Career blessings
Moser said she loves working with her patients — especially the youngest patients who struggle with breathing. She also likes working with adults who are striving to quit smoking for their health.
“I love knowing you can go into a room and help a patient with their respiratory needs,” Moser said. “If we get a code call, I’m one of the people who can put in a breathing tube and run the ventilator. I like helping people breathe easier.”
She especially likes helping adults learn pulmonary rehab skills to help them regain aspects of their life. She also likes helping children who are learning how to deal with their asthma.
“I teach people how to live with their lung disease,” Moser said. “We are there, always ready to take care of our patients.”
Moser also likes the team aspect of her job. Respiratory therapists often work as a pair, so they always have a partner who can lend a hand in a critical situation.
Working under COVID-19
Every day is a challenge, Moser said as she explained life in a hospital during a pandemic.
“You come in, get your assignments and get new updates,” Moser said. “It’s kind of crazy, but we have a great team. We are well equipped to handle the situations.”
As a respiratory therapist, Moser is responsible for intubating and extubating patients as well as monitoring all of the patients on ventilators.
More about Moser
Moser lives in the Carthage area with her husband, Derek, and their two children — Carter, 10, and Miles, 8.
In addition to working at St. John’s from 2003 to 2005, Moser also spent time at several Kansas City-area hospitals, including Children’s Mercy from 2009 to 2011.
The family returned to Southwest Missouri after the May 22, 2011, tornado. She’s been working at Mercy since then.
“When I moved back, it was the first place I wanted to work,” Moser said. “Mercy cultivates positivity, integrity, customer service, all while focusing on patient care.”
She’s talked with her sons about COVID-19, and they know hugs must wait until she changes.
“I don’t want them to be scared or worried,” Moser said. “We talk about how there are all sorts of yucky germs. Yes, this is a little different, but I don’t want to bring fear into my home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.