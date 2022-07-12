Mercy and health care company GRAIL LLC have announced plans to offer a new type of blood test that aims to detect early signals of more than 50 types of cancer.
“Recommended cancer screenings in the U.S. currently cover only five types of cancer — breast, cervical, colon, lung and prostate — and can screen just one at a time,” said Dr. Jay Carlson, clinical chair of Mercy research, gynecologic oncologist and head of Mercy’s cancer specialty council, in a statement. “This innovative test has shown the ability to screen for hard-to-detect, aggressive and often deadly types of cancer like pancreatic, ovarian and esophageal, which oftentimes have no warning signs and are caught too late.”
Officials say the test, which is intended to complement U.S. guideline-recommended cancer screenings, looks for a shared signal present in the bloodstream that has been associated with many cancers.
“Early detection can play a critical role in cancer treatment, allowing cancers to be caught when treatment is more likely to be successful,” said Bob Ragusa, CEO at GRAIL, in a statement. “We believe new approaches, including multi-cancer early detection tests, are the new front in the war on cancer and one of our best chances to bend the cancer mortality curve.”
The test is recommended for adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those age 50 or older. It is available by prescription only, and use of the test is not recommended for those who are pregnant, 21 years or younger, or undergoing active cancer treatment. Patients interested in the test can visit mercy.net/EarlyCancerDetection to fill out a form and, if eligible, be contacted by Mercy to walk them through the ordering and testing process. Results will be delivered approximately two weeks after blood is drawn and, if a positive signal is detected, Mercy will coordinate additional testing and care.
Because the blood test is not currently covered by insurance, patients will pay out of pocket, officials said. Mercy will work with patients who qualify but are unable to pay the total cost of the test.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.