PITTSBURG, Kansas — The Merz Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Sharon Kay Dean Recital Hall in McCray Hall at Pittsburg State University.
The trio won the 2019 Concert Artists Guild Competition, and earned first prize at the 2019 Fischoff Competition and first prize and audience prize at the 2018 Chesapeake Competition. Performers include Brigid Coleridge, violin; Julia Yang, cello; and Lee Dionne, piano.
Tickets are on sale now at pittstate.edu/office/ticket-office/index.html. They also will be available at the door.
Details: 620-235-4467.
