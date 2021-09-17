WEBB CITY, Mo. — Metro Emergency Transport Service has a new satellite station to call home in Webb City that offers room for expansion and living quarters for six crew members.
METS and the Webb City Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday cut a ribbon to mark the completion of the third ambulance station in Jasper County.
METS has two other stations: North Joplin Base headquarters at 625 S. Virginia Ave., and South Joplin Base near East 32nd Street and Ferguson Road. The third station at 226 S. Madison St. gives METS a central location.
METS is the primary emergency medical service provider for western Jasper County where it covers a total of 100 square miles. The area includes the towns of Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Oronogo, Carterville, as well as some smaller communities and rural areas. It currently employs approximately 80 crew members.
Jason Smith, EMS chief, said this has been a goal for several years and will allow the service to meet the growing needs of the region. When sharing space at the Webb City Fire Department, there was one ambulance available 24 hours per day and one ambulance available 12 hours per day.
“Over the last 20 years, we’ve been housed at the fire department, and we have some close relationships there,” said Smith. “But it was really time for us to get out where we could be on our own and have room for expansion to better meet the needs of the community.”
There will now be two ambulances available 24 hours per day at the new station with room for a third ambulance. Smith described how their call volume has significantly increased this year with approximately 19,500 total calls logged thus far. He said this is a record for METS, which responded to more than 18,000 calls the year after the 2011 tornado.
“We can’t really point to one thing, and it’s not all COVID-19 related,” Smith said about the increase in calls. “Yes, that probably plays a part of it, but there’s been growth and an increase in population.”
The roughly 3,000 square-foot building on the lot is outfitted with a kitchen, a living room, a laundry room/supply room, two bathrooms, a front office and six bedrooms. A safe room will be installed in the next few weeks. Smith said he believes it will help boost the crew’s morale and make coming to work a little easier.
“We try to make it as homey as we can because these men and women spend 24 hours here every third day,” he said. “They spend a third of their time away from their families, and we want to make it comfortable for them. This has been five years in the making. We officially moved in last Friday.”
Shane Rearrick, a lieutenant with METS, is starting his 10th year with the ambulance service. He said the new location will allow for a quicker response time and is beneficial for the surrounding communities.
“It’s great, and we all get to be together again,” he said. “It will give us a place to unwind but also give us a chance to look at what we can do better.”
